Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 24 May

#3 Zoushack - Sandown R6 (06:15)

Zoushack finished off last campaign with a couple of decent efforts at Flemington and Caulfield, and was narrowly denied a reappearance win when going down in the last 50 yards on heavy going at Ballarat. He is ideally drawn here, and with an outing now under his belt, he should take all the running down at the finish. Evening Glory has placed in two of his three runs this season and is worth a second look, while Truffle House may be able to sneak into the frame at a decent price.

#9 Galenus - Sandown R7 (06:45)

The lightly-raced Galenus is rapidly progressing through the grades towards better races, and this could be just another step in his rise. A winner on each of his last three starts, the Patrick Payne charge looks to have plenty of upside and should prove very difficult to beat here. Memphis Rock appeals as the most likely challenger, winning two of his last three races, while Zaidin is certainly one to look out for from an each-way perspective.

#14 Paperboy - Sandown R8 (07:15)

Paperboy has two wins from eight starts this season and has shown himself to be in decent nick of late. A sixth-place finish in a valuable Caulfield race on heavy going was far from disgraceful, while his two most recent efforts, hitting the frame at Pakenham and Sandown, read well in the context of this race. Crucially, Paperboy has run well on a heavy track in the past, and with a nice inside draw here, he looks to have a real chance of regaining the winning thread. Sonaree is one to fear on ability, but he doesn't want too much give in the ground, and must overcome a poor draw, so may have to settle for a place, while Heavenly Emperor makes up the shortlist.