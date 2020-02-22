Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 23 February

Back

Et Apres Thou - 16:20 Fontwell

In spite of the relative emphasis on speed, Et Apres Thou showed much more than he previously had when fifth on his handicap debut at Taunton last month. Philip Hobbs's charge struggled for room briefly before the home turn before hanging right early on in the straight, but he caught the eye late on when finishing with running left. This step up in trip should be in his favour and he looks to be in with a good chance of opening his account.

Lay

Hatcher - 15:30 Wolverhampton

Hatcher resumed winning ways in a race that rather fell apart at Ludlow in November, but, following a rise in the weights, has struggled to reach the same heights since. Strong in the betting over the same course and distance next time, he proved to be a major disappointment when last of six, and didn't fare much better when again failing to beat home a horse at Doncaster last time. He was a dual-bumper winner early in his career so is not without a chance here, but considering his recent poor run of form, he looks vulnerable to a couple currently in better heart.

Smart Stat

Thomas Darby - 15:20 Fontwell

26% - Aidan Coleman's strike rate at Fontwell

Following an unsuccessful spell over fences, Thomas Darby quickly returned to the form that saw him finish runner-up in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle when landing the spoils at Ascot last month. He looked well at home over the longer trip and, with that form rating the strongest in this race, he looks the one to side with as he bids to continue his good record over hurdles.