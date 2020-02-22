Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 23 February

Font 23rd Feb (2m3f Grd 2 Hrd)
Sunday 23 February, 2.20pm
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...
"...caught the eye late on when finishing with running left."
Timeform on Et Apres Thou
Back
Et Apres Thou - 16:20 Fontwell
In spite of the relative emphasis on speed, Et Apres Thou showed much more than he previously had when fifth on his handicap debut at Taunton last month. Philip Hobbs's charge struggled for room briefly before the home turn before hanging right early on in the straight, but he caught the eye late on when finishing with running left. This step up in trip should be in his favour and he looks to be in with a good chance of opening his account.
Lay
Hatcher - 15:30 Wolverhampton
Hatcher resumed winning ways in a race that rather fell apart at Ludlow in November, but, following a rise in the weights, has struggled to reach the same heights since. Strong in the betting over the same course and distance next time, he proved to be a major disappointment when last of six, and didn't fare much better when again failing to beat home a horse at Doncaster last time. He was a dual-bumper winner early in his career so is not without a chance here, but considering his recent poor run of form, he looks vulnerable to a couple currently in better heart.
Smart Stat
Thomas Darby - 15:20 Fontwell
26% - Aidan Coleman's strike rate at Fontwell
Following an unsuccessful spell over fences, Thomas Darby quickly returned to the form that saw him finish runner-up in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle when landing the spoils at Ascot last month. He looked well at home over the longer trip and, with that form rating the strongest in this race, he looks the one to side with as he bids to continue his good record over hurdles.
