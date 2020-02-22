To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 23 February

Horses over a hurdle
Timeform provide three bets from across the UK on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...caught the eye late on when finishing with running left."

Timeform on Et Apres Thou

Back
Et Apres Thou - 16:20 Fontwell

In spite of the relative emphasis on speed, Et Apres Thou showed much more than he previously had when fifth on his handicap debut at Taunton last month. Philip Hobbs's charge struggled for room briefly before the home turn before hanging right early on in the straight, but he caught the eye late on when finishing with running left. This step up in trip should be in his favour and he looks to be in with a good chance of opening his account.

Lay
Hatcher - 15:30 Wolverhampton

Hatcher resumed winning ways in a race that rather fell apart at Ludlow in November, but, following a rise in the weights, has struggled to reach the same heights since. Strong in the betting over the same course and distance next time, he proved to be a major disappointment when last of six, and didn't fare much better when again failing to beat home a horse at Doncaster last time. He was a dual-bumper winner early in his career so is not without a chance here, but considering his recent poor run of form, he looks vulnerable to a couple currently in better heart.

Smart Stat
Thomas Darby - 15:20 Fontwell

26% - Aidan Coleman's strike rate at Fontwell

Following an unsuccessful spell over fences, Thomas Darby quickly returned to the form that saw him finish runner-up in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle when landing the spoils at Ascot last month. He looked well at home over the longer trip and, with that form rating the strongest in this race, he looks the one to side with as he bids to continue his good record over hurdles.

Recommended bets

Back - Et Apres Thou - 16:20 Fontwell
Lay - Hatcher - 15:30 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat - Thomas Darby – 15:20 Fontwell

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Font 23rd Feb (2m3f Grd 2 Hrd)

Sunday 23 February, 2.20pm

Back Lay
Thomas Darby
Quel Destin
William Henry
Monsieur Lecoq
Chesterfield
Wolv 23rd Feb (2m Stks NHF)

Sunday 23 February, 2.00pm

Back Lay
Hatcher
Irish Roe
Lough Derg Spirit
Templepark
Dont Ask
Gday Aussie
What A Laugh
Bally Lagan
Font 23rd Feb (2m6f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 23 February, 2.20pm

Back Lay
Jamessaintpatrick
Twenty Twenty
The Ravens Return
Ostuni
Et Apres Thou
Ventura Dragon
Cobaltic
Chloes Court
Fort Denison
Invicta Lake
Downe Milking Lane
Vital Sign
Timeform,

