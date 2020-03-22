To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 22 March

South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Sunday
Timeform identify their three best bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...the longer trip will suit..."

Timeform on Marchingontogether

#10 Marchingontogether - Greyville R4 (12:30 GMT)

Marchingontogether looks the one to side with after his good run here a fortnight ago. That was a useful event, but no stronger than this, and the longer trip will suit with the in-form Warren Kennedy back in plate. Silver Rose was in front of the selection 14 days back and can't be dismissed for all this looks tougher. Ella's World is also respected.

#7 Born To Peform - Greyville R6 (13:40 GMT)

Born To Peform was prolific last year has a good record here, with all five of his wins coming on either the turf or all-weather track, and his latest effort suggests he could be building up to something. He looks a solid open over Seattle Force and Knights Templar, who are among the chief dangers in a competitive listed event.

#8 Rocket Fire - Greyville R8 (14:50 GMT)

Rocket Fire hasn't won for over a year, but shouldn't be long in winning judged on his last few runs at this course on the all-weather track. The return to turf now will stand him in good stead, and he gets the vote. Lotsa Silver and Leslie Shadowliner are a couple of others to consider.

Recommended bets

#10 Marchingontogether - Greyville R4 (12:30 GMT)
#7 Born To Peform - Greyville R6 (13:40 GMT)
#8 Rocket Fire - Greyville R8 (14:50 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

