Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 22 December

#7 Calvary - Scottsville R7 (13:30 GMT)

Calvary was back to his best on his most recent run and is arguably the one they have to beat. Blaze Of Silk gets the nod among the rest, while Valiente has a good shout of a share of the minor money.

#7 Goliath Heron - Scottsville R8 (14:05 GMT)

Goliath Heron lost little in defeat here last time, and the level of his form stands out here, so is taken to quickly resume winning ways. Talktothestars is not one to underestimate all the same, while So Var also merits respect.

#14 Orchid Express - Scottsville R9 (14:40 GMT)

Orchid Express has been running consistently of late and should be up to winning a race of this nature. Brunilda looks the danger, while Retrial also needs a second look.

