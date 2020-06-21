To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 21 June

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in America tonight
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Woodbine on Sunday...

"He looks the one to beat..."

Timeform on Mayito

#4 Mayito - Woodbine R6 (20:37 BST)

Mayito has an edge on form and has to be considered on first start for his new trainer. He looks the one to beat. Our Uncle Drew appeals most of the rest. Personal Journey also needs a closer look.

#4 Royal Mandate - Woodbine R8 (21:42 BST)

Royal Mandate looks the pick at these weights and looks the one to go with. Keepme In Thegame makes appeal on stable debut and is likely to go close too. Joyful Cat makes up the three.

#10 Executive Search - Woodbine R9 (22:14 BST)

Executive Search made a good impression on debut and comes with more positives than negatives. He looks to have decent prospects in this field, with the interesting newcomer Bear Cub feared most, ahead of Seventh Wonder.

Recommended bets

#4 Mayito - Woodbine R6 (20:37 BST)
#4 Royal Mandate - Woodbine R8 (21:42 BST)
#10 Executive Search - Woodbine R9 (22:14 BST)

Woodb (US) 21st Jun (R6 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 21 June, 8.37pm

Our Uncle Drew
Told It All
Orazio
Mayito
Thors Thunder
New Deal
I Dance Alone
Personal Journey
Woodb (US) 21st Jun (R8 1m1f Mdn)

Sunday 21 June, 9.42pm

Sansas Vow
Candys Dream
Delightful Dreamer
Royal Mandate
Cherubic
Joyful Cat
Keepme In Thegame
Ballymore Star
Woodb (US) 21st Jun (R9 5f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 21 June, 10.14pm

Foresters Fortune
Cardiff Hall
Bear Cub
Orphan Hallie
Touman
Seventh Wonder
Sir Grayvenscroft
Big Executive
Kish Point
Executive Search
Timeform,

