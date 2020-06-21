Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 21 June

#4 Mayito - Woodbine R6 (20:37 BST)

Mayito has an edge on form and has to be considered on first start for his new trainer. He looks the one to beat. Our Uncle Drew appeals most of the rest. Personal Journey also needs a closer look.

#4 Royal Mandate - Woodbine R8 (21:42 BST)

Royal Mandate looks the pick at these weights and looks the one to go with. Keepme In Thegame makes appeal on stable debut and is likely to go close too. Joyful Cat makes up the three.

#10 Executive Search - Woodbine R9 (22:14 BST)

Executive Search made a good impression on debut and comes with more positives than negatives. He looks to have decent prospects in this field, with the interesting newcomer Bear Cub feared most, ahead of Seventh Wonder.