Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 21 June

Irish racing
There is Flat racing from Leopardstown on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday...

"...she looks the one to beat..."

Timeform on One Voice

Lough Cutra - 15:40 Leopardstown

Lough Cutra has shown more than enough in two starts to think a race of this nature is within reach and, with the longer trip promising to suit, he gets the nod to make it third time lucky with a recent run under his belt. Numen and Fraterculus rate next best, whilst newcomer Ciel d'Afrique requires a market check for his powerful yard.

Brinjal - 16:10 Leopardstown

Brinjal would have finished closer than fifth with a clear run on reappearance over this course and distance 12 days ago and is taken to improve past Epona Plays, who sets the standard on her run in listed company last time. Prose is another to progress.

One Voice - 17:15 Leopardstown

Despite being mugged close home by a stablemate in listed company at Navan, it was still a very promising reappearance from One Voice and she looks the one to beat. Snow and Yaxeni both need to improve a fair bit on bare form but that is very much on the cards and they head the opposition.

Recommended bets

Leop 21st Jun (1m2f Mdn)

Sunday 21 June, 3.40pm

Lough Cutra
Numen
Paradiso
Ciel Dafrique
Fraterculus
Danger Money
Yulong Moneyreef
Ralph Emerson
Overload
Leop 21st Jun (1m2f Mdn)

Sunday 21 June, 4.10pm

Epona Plays
Brinjal
Prose
Awaasef
Solene Lilyette
Pista
Getawiggleon
Zahira Loredana
Poster Child
Cloche
Emerald Green
Elizabethofaragon
Theophile
Fearless Girl
MarthaS Vineyard
Leop 21st Jun (1m2f Grp3)

Sunday 21 June, 5.15pm

One Voice
Amma Grace
Yaxeni
Snow
Ravens Cry
A New Dawn
Salsa
Chrysalism
