Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 21 June

Leop 21st Jun (1m2f Mdn)
Sunday 21 June, 3.40pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday...
"...she looks the one to beat..."
Timeform on One Voice
Lough Cutra - 15:40 Leopardstown
Lough Cutra has shown more than enough in two starts to think a race of this nature is within reach and, with the longer trip promising to suit, he gets the nod to make it third time lucky with a recent run under his belt. Numen and Fraterculus rate next best, whilst newcomer Ciel d'Afrique requires a market check for his powerful yard.
Brinjal would have finished closer than fifth with a clear run on reappearance over this course and distance 12 days ago and is taken to improve past Epona Plays, who sets the standard on her run in listed company last time. Prose is another to progress.
One Voice - 17:15 Leopardstown
Despite being mugged close home by a stablemate in listed company at Navan, it was still a very promising reappearance from One Voice and she looks the one to beat. Snow and Yaxeni both need to improve a fair bit on bare form but that is very much on the cards and they head the opposition.
Lough Cutra - 15:40 Leopardstown
Brinjal - 16:10 Leopardstown
One Voice - 17:15 Leopardstown
