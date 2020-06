#8 Late At Night - Kenilworth R7 (14:20 BST)

Late At Night has been hard to fault in recent races and should give backers a decent run for their money. Ronaldo makes most appeal among the rest, while Brave Tiger should also be considered.

#9 At The Office - Kenilworth R8 (14:53 BST)

At The Office returned to near his best form when third at Durbanville last time, and has a small margin for error. Earl Of Warwick is fancied to follow the selection home, while Parisian Gold is the other candidate for the three.

#5 Whisky Tango - Kenilworth R9 (15:30 BST)

Whisky Tango needs to bounce back but, is the pick of the weights in this field, so is worth chancing. Duchess Of State is a solid alternative, while Lunar Tunes might be tough to keep out of the minor places.