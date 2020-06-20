Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 21 June

Kemp 21st Jun (7f Mdn Stks)
Sunday 21 June, 1.55pm
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...
"...with this step up in trip likely to suit, he is taken to show improved form and get off the mark..."
Timeform on Almighwar
Almighwar - 16:25 Kempton
Almighwar is bred to do a lot better than he showed when well beaten on debut at Newmarket in October, ultimately found wanting for know-how. His dam was an Oaks, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner, as well as placing in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, so it's fair to say a lot more will be expected of him on his second outing, and with this step up in trip likely to suit, he is taken to show improved form and get off the mark at the second attempt.
Qaaraat - 14:05 Wolverhampton
Qaaraat ran creditably on his return to action at Lingfield earlier this month, travelling as well as any but unable to find any extra close home. He was below form on his subsequent outing six days later however, unable to quicken after getting a gap at Beverly. Antony Brittain's charge is a relatively consistent sort, hitting the frame six times in 2020, but has won just two times in his 45 races, and there isn't an awful lot to suggest he will be adding to that record here.
Alpine Springs - 13:55 Kempton
£18.07 - Michael Bell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip
Alpine Springs showed ability when fourth on debut at Newcastle earlier this month, threatening a bit more than she ultimately delivered. The second home that day has since come out and won, and with Michael Bell's charge likely to be much better for the run, as well as for the step up to seven furlongs, she is taken to make her second start a winning one.
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
