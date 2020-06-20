To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 21 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Hobart on Sunday...

"...will improve for that outing and rates highly here for the in-form Scott Brunton yard."

Timeform on Born Magic

#7 Born Magic - Hobart R6 (06:07)

Born Magic ran out an all-the-way winner over this course and distance in March, and he nearly repeated the feat on his reappearance at Launceston earlier this month, only fading into second late on. He will improve for that outing and rates highly here for the in-form Scott Brunton yard. Stormont and My Kingdom look the pick of the remainder.

#6 Havana Deejay - Hobart R7 (06:45)

After breaking her maiden in good style on Devonport's synthetic track, Havana Deejay put up a good effort to finish third in a class one at the same course on her final outing of the season in August. She has trialled reasonably well in the lead up to this race and may have been found a good opportunity to regain the winning thread. Fiveandfurther appeals as the chief threat, while Flourishing Future makes up the shortlist.

#1 Ascot Lad - Hobart R8 (07:18)

Ascot Lad won at Launceston to break his maiden on his final appearance in January, racing greenly and running into trouble inside the final furlong but still getting his nose in front. More is expected from him as a three-year-old, and he certainly commands respect on his reappearance. This represents a drop back in grade for Aubrey, who could prove the main danger, while Magic Khan is another to keep an eye on.

Hoba (AUS) 21st Jun (R6 1400m Hcap)

Sunday 21 June, 6.07am

1. Matiano
2. Silver Road
3. Malmas
4. My Kingdom
5. Stormont
6. Needs Amore
7. Born Magic
8. Zipponet
9. Gee Gee Top Tip
10. Pinkeyes Pride
Hoba (AUS) 21st Jun (R7 1200m Hcap)

Sunday 21 June, 6.45am

1. Day Trader
2. Invincible Rock
3. Worthy Opponent
4. Fiveandfurther
5. Huon Chief
6. Havana Deejay
7. Little River Boy
8. Flourishing Future
9. Odins Folly
10. Queens Needs
11. Vivid Dreamer
12. Geegees Cash Cow
13. Our Artie
14. Hatrick Hero
Hoba (AUS) 21st Jun (R8 1100m CL1)

Sunday 21 June, 7.18am

1. Ascot Lad
2. Sonar Strike
3. Stelladoni
4. Cambalache
5. Kuroset
6. Magic Khan
7. Newts
8. Audrey
9. Holy Diamond
10. Gee Gee Goldenlass
11. Gee Gee Ladybird
12. Seguimientos
13. Oh So Needy
14. Scaarjn Force
