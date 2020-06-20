Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 21 June

#7 Born Magic - Hobart R6 (06:07)

Born Magic ran out an all-the-way winner over this course and distance in March, and he nearly repeated the feat on his reappearance at Launceston earlier this month, only fading into second late on. He will improve for that outing and rates highly here for the in-form Scott Brunton yard. Stormont and My Kingdom look the pick of the remainder.

#6 Havana Deejay - Hobart R7 (06:45)

After breaking her maiden in good style on Devonport's synthetic track, Havana Deejay put up a good effort to finish third in a class one at the same course on her final outing of the season in August. She has trialled reasonably well in the lead up to this race and may have been found a good opportunity to regain the winning thread. Fiveandfurther appeals as the chief threat, while Flourishing Future makes up the shortlist.

#1 Ascot Lad - Hobart R8 (07:18)

Ascot Lad won at Launceston to break his maiden on his final appearance in January, racing greenly and running into trouble inside the final furlong but still getting his nose in front. More is expected from him as a three-year-old, and he certainly commands respect on his reappearance. This represents a drop back in grade for Aubrey, who could prove the main danger, while Magic Khan is another to keep an eye on.