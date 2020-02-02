Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 2 February

#8 JAY FIZZ - Greyville R1 (14:00 GMT)

JAY FIZZ produced a much improved display when fourth at Scottsville last week, going down only narrowly in a bunched finish, and he is hard to oppose on the back of that performance, with this race unlikely to take as much winning. Solicitor General is next best.

#10 RALPH THE RASCAL - Greyville R3 (15:10 GMT)

RALPH THE RASCAL could be the way to go in a competitive heat, with the experience of his debut second at Scottsville likely to bring about more improvement. James Peter and Vision To Glory also bring sound form claims to the table and are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#4 ROCKET FIRE - Greyville R6 (16:55 GMT)

ROCKET FIRE has been knocking on the door of late, including when finding only one too good over C&D last time, and a repeat of that form might be good enough for him to go one better here. Mokoko and Agent Murphy are others with claims.

