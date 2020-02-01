To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 2 February

Horse jumping hurdle
There is jumps racing from Musselburgh on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...representing the Sandy Thomson yard that continues in great heart (eight winners from last 26 runners)..."

Timeform on Hastrubal

Back
Hastrubal - 15:50 Musselburgh

Hastrubal showed much improved form to get off the mark over fences at Sedgefield last month, always in control after hitting the front four out, ultimately winning by 22 lengths with seemingly any amount in hand. That form sets the standard on weight-adjusted ratings here, even with a 9 lb higher mark taken into account, and he looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of mood, representing the Sandy Thomson yard that continues in great heart (eight winners from last 26 runners).

Lay
Saint Xavier - 14:50 Musselburgh

A smart chaser for his previous connections in France, Saint Xavier made the most of a good opportunity back over hurdles at Kempton last time, making all the running to win unchallenged by 36 lengths. It remains to be seen whether he is quite so effective in this sphere as he is over fences, though, and he could be worth taking on at his current odds, with several dangers in a race where only 3 lb covers the entire field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Preference is for Baron de Midleton, who showed a good attitude to make a successful hurdling debut at Doncaster in December and looks sure to improve for this greater test of stamina.

Smart Stat
Vienna Court - 15:10 Taunton

23% - Sam Twiston-Davies' strike rate at Taunton

Sam Twiston-Davies can boast an excellent strike rate at Taunton in recent seasons, and he is likely to have high hopes of adding to his tally when jumping aboard Vienna Court for this mares' novices' hurdle. Admittedly, this trip is probably a bare minimum for her these days, but the form of her latest second in handicap company at Newbury sets the clear standard here, and her scope for further improvement suggests she really ought to take all the beating, with Sainte Doctor feared most if building on the promise of her two hurdling starts to date.

Muss 2nd Feb (3m Nov Hrd)

Sunday 2 February, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saint Xavier
Baron De Midleton
I K Brunel
Some Chaos

Taun 2nd Feb (2m Mares Nov Hrd)

Sunday 2 February, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vienna Court
Sainte Doctor
Sweet Adare
White Chocolate
Get The Appeal
Frau Georgia
Balladame
Zero To Hero
Pillar Of Steel

Muss 2nd Feb (3m2f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 2 February, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hastrubal
Nortonthorpelegend
Diggin Deep
Gangster
Achill Road Boy

Timeform,

