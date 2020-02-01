Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 2 February

Back

Hastrubal - 15:50 Musselburgh

Hastrubal showed much improved form to get off the mark over fences at Sedgefield last month, always in control after hitting the front four out, ultimately winning by 22 lengths with seemingly any amount in hand. That form sets the standard on weight-adjusted ratings here, even with a 9 lb higher mark taken into account, and he looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of mood, representing the Sandy Thomson yard that continues in great heart (eight winners from last 26 runners).

Saint Xavier - 14:50 Musselburgh

A smart chaser for his previous connections in France, Saint Xavier made the most of a good opportunity back over hurdles at Kempton last time, making all the running to win unchallenged by 36 lengths. It remains to be seen whether he is quite so effective in this sphere as he is over fences, though, and he could be worth taking on at his current odds, with several dangers in a race where only 3 lb covers the entire field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Preference is for Baron de Midleton, who showed a good attitude to make a successful hurdling debut at Doncaster in December and looks sure to improve for this greater test of stamina.

Smart Stat

Vienna Court - 15:10 Taunton

23% - Sam Twiston-Davies' strike rate at Taunton

Sam Twiston-Davies can boast an excellent strike rate at Taunton in recent seasons, and he is likely to have high hopes of adding to his tally when jumping aboard Vienna Court for this mares' novices' hurdle. Admittedly, this trip is probably a bare minimum for her these days, but the form of her latest second in handicap company at Newbury sets the clear standard here, and her scope for further improvement suggests she really ought to take all the beating, with Sainte Doctor feared most if building on the promise of her two hurdling starts to date.

