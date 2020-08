#13 Kurt's Approval - Turffontein R6 (14:35 BST)

Kurt's Approval mark continues to drop, but continues to operate somewhere near his current best, and is just about the pick in this line up. Top Rank is taken to follow the selection home, while Tough Choice edges things for third.

#4 Rogue Allure - Turffontein R7 (15:05 BST)

Rogue Allure proved better than ever when winning at the Vaal last month, and lost little in defeat last time, so he looks the one to beat here. Circle Of Latitude gets the nod among the remainder, while Kayla's Champ also has claims.

#10 Smoke - Turffontein R8 (15:35 BST)

Smoke is running well enough to merit close consideration and is a course winner, so looks the one to beat. Hidden Agenda makes most appeal among the others, while Stop For Nothing might well have a say too.