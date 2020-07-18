Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 19 July

#10 Ananagram - Scone R4 (05:50 BST)

Ananagram is getting better with racing, notably going down by just a length and a half when second at this track last time, and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved first win. Lilly Pilly is feared most ahead of Banju.

#4 Good As New - Scone R6 (07:00 BST)

Good As New hasn't been seen in competitive action since making an impressive winning debut here in January, but he still rates the one to beat now switching to handicaps from a potentially lenient mark. A Fortunate Lass and Tourmaster head the list of dangers.

#1 Bushido - Scone R7 (07:35 BST)

Bushido should be at peak fitness on his third start back from a break and looks sure to take plenty of beating in what is a much weaker race than when finishing in mid-division at Newcastle last time. Czechoslovakia and Sarah Elizabeth are others to consider.

