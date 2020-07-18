To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 19 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Sunday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Scone on Sunday...

"...should be at peak fitness on his third start back from a break..."

Timeform on Bushido

#10 Ananagram - Scone R4 (05:50 BST)

Ananagram is getting better with racing, notably going down by just a length and a half when second at this track last time, and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved first win. Lilly Pilly is feared most ahead of Banju.

#4 Good As New - Scone R6 (07:00 BST)

Good As New hasn't been seen in competitive action since making an impressive winning debut here in January, but he still rates the one to beat now switching to handicaps from a potentially lenient mark. A Fortunate Lass and Tourmaster head the list of dangers.

#1 Bushido - Scone R7 (07:35 BST)

Bushido should be at peak fitness on his third start back from a break and looks sure to take plenty of beating in what is a much weaker race than when finishing in mid-division at Newcastle last time. Czechoslovakia and Sarah Elizabeth are others to consider.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#10 Ananagram - Scone R4 (05:50 BST)
#4 Good As New - Scone R6 (07:00 BST)
#1 Bushido - Scone R7 (07:35 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Scne (AUS) 19th Jul (R4 1100m Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 5.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Vista Oriental
3. Aquilla Skye
5. Love Wins
6. Miler
8. Spiranac
9. Truth Serum
10. Ananagram
11. Pinnacle Prince
12. Cadouin
14. Virtuous Miss
16. Owhata Crumpet
17. Sir Bawn
18. Porz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Scne (AUS) 19th Jul (R6 1100m CL1)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 7.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tourmaster
2. Fifteen Rounds
3. A Fortunate Lass
4. Good As New
6. Crazy Train
7. Midi
8. Moetta
9. Kiaria
10. Rose Sauvage
11. On Time
12. Red Light Dancer
13. Dawnstar
14. Rebel Lilly
15. Arties Rose
16. Red Cupcake
17. Dickos Mate
18. Dream Success
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Scne (AUS) 19th Jul (R7 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 7.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bushido
2. Czechoslovakia
3. Luga Lad
4. Hermosa Reward
5. Jirnaas
6. Schappose
7. The Outcast
8. Light Of Uluru
9. Rich And Shameless
10. Sarah Elizabeth
11. Chambermaid
13. Fearless Mila
14. Lucky Siren
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles