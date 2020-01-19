To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 19 January

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you three selections from Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...could prove hard to peg back..."

Timeform on Tearless

#1 Wild Winter - Tampa Bay Downs R1 (17:45)

The ten-year-old Wild Winter is a consistent type and followed up a win here with a close-up third. His form is the best on offer and he gets the verdict over Sammy's Mineshaft, who was third behind Wild Winter on his penultimate start.

#6 Spring Up - Tampa Bay Downs R4 (19:15)

Spring Up enjoyed a productive campaign in 2019, winning on five occasions, and is better than he showed here last time. He stands out in this company and can bounce back to winning ways at the chief expense of Lem Me Tel Ya who has won well the last twice.

#6 Tearless - Tampa Bay Downs R5 (19:45)

Tearless finished third at Meadowlands last time and is a consistent type so can be relied upon to give her running on her first outing since August. The front-running Tearless could prove hard to peg back and gets the nod over Touchet and Marmalade.

Recommended bets

#1 Wild Winter - Tampa Bay Downs R1 (17:45)
#6 Spring Up - Tampa Bay Downs R4 (19:15)
#6 Tearless - Tampa Bay Downs R5 (19:45)

