Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 19 January
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...
"...he remains with plenty of handicapping scope based on his old form..."
Timeform on Aloomomo
Back
Prompting - 14:00 Wolverhampton
This looks an excellent opportunity for Prompting to open his account as he holds the clear edge on form and is also proven under these conditions. He showed improved form from his debut when finishing second over this C&D last time, keeping on when headed in the home straight. There should be even more to come from him and his yard remain in good form.
Teddy Tee made a winning return to action after seven months off at Carlisle last month, aided by a much better round of jumping than is usually the case. He is likely to be popular again given this doesn't look the strongest race, but his overall profile suggests he is worth opposing. The maiden under Rules Speak of The Devil may be a better option.
Smart Stat
Aloomomo - 15:00 Ayr
20% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate in mid season
Aloomomo ended a long losing run returned to fences with a commanding display at Kelso a week ago and he is of firm interest turned out under a 7 lb penalty. He was value for even more than the 11-length margin suggests, too, and he remains with plenty of handicapping scope based on his old form, so is hard to oppose for a trainer that is going along nicely at present.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Prompting – 14:00 Wolverhampton
Lay Teddy Tee - 14:25 Ayr
Smart Stat Aloomomo - 15:00 Ayr
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.