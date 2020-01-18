Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 19 January

Back

Prompting - 14:00 Wolverhampton

This looks an excellent opportunity for Prompting to open his account as he holds the clear edge on form and is also proven under these conditions. He showed improved form from his debut when finishing second over this C&D last time, keeping on when headed in the home straight. There should be even more to come from him and his yard remain in good form.

Lay

Teddy Tee - 14:25 Ayr

Teddy Tee made a winning return to action after seven months off at Carlisle last month, aided by a much better round of jumping than is usually the case. He is likely to be popular again given this doesn't look the strongest race, but his overall profile suggests he is worth opposing. The maiden under Rules Speak of The Devil may be a better option.

Smart Stat

Aloomomo - 15:00 Ayr

20% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate in mid season

Aloomomo ended a long losing run returned to fences with a commanding display at Kelso a week ago and he is of firm interest turned out under a 7 lb penalty. He was value for even more than the 11-length margin suggests, too, and he remains with plenty of handicapping scope based on his old form, so is hard to oppose for a trainer that is going along nicely at present.