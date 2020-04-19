To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 19 April

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform identify their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...shown enough ability to suggest she is up to winning her fair share of races..."

Timeform on First Course

#2 Lady's Island - Tampa Bay R4 (19:15 BST)

Lady's Island was a Grade 3 winner towards the end of 2019 for her previous trainer, and she made the perfect start for Gerald Bennett when winning a minor stakes event over C&D last time. Given that this represents a significant drop in grade, she looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in anything like the same sort of form. Caught Up In You and Suzie'ssteppinout can battle it out for the minor honours.

#4 Real Doozie - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45 BST)

Queens Embrace and Real Doozie could be the pair to focus on here after filling the first two places in a similar event over C&D three weeks ago. The former landed the spoils by half a length on that occasion, but Real Doozie is better off at the weights this time and is taken to reverse the placings to get back to winning ways. Sugar Fix completes the shortlist.

#1 First Course - Tampa Bay R7 (20:45 BST)

First Course acquitted herself well when third over C&D last time, doing some good late work to be beaten only three and a half lengths. She has certainly shown enough ability to suggest she is up to winning her fair share of races, and this slightly weaker contest looks to present her with a good opportunity to record a deserved first win. Sassy Sass and Divine Martha are others with claims.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Lady's Island - Tampa Bay R4 (19:15 BST)
#4 Real Doozie - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45 BST)
#1 First Course - Tampa Bay R7 (20:45 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 19th Apr (R4 6f Claim)

Sunday 19 April, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Russian Roulette
Ladys Island
Nikki Bella
Js Indian Charm
Suziessteppinout
Caught Up In You
Starship Reina
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 19th Apr (R5 1m Claim)

Sunday 19 April, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Matinee Girl
Sugar Fix
Queens Embrace
Real Doozie
Temptation Eyes
Pert
Volador
Toolcat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 19th Apr (R7 1m Mdn)

Sunday 19 April, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
First Course
Dynapower
Princess Pao
Sassy Sass
Tilsa
Global Brand
Ever Smart
Divine Martha
Kitten Empress
Enough Kisses
Betterthenyourx
Wrotes Gift
Stolen Holiday
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles