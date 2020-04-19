Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 19 April

#2 Lady's Island - Tampa Bay R4 (19:15 BST)

Lady's Island was a Grade 3 winner towards the end of 2019 for her previous trainer, and she made the perfect start for Gerald Bennett when winning a minor stakes event over C&D last time. Given that this represents a significant drop in grade, she looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in anything like the same sort of form. Caught Up In You and Suzie'ssteppinout can battle it out for the minor honours.

#4 Real Doozie - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45 BST)

Queens Embrace and Real Doozie could be the pair to focus on here after filling the first two places in a similar event over C&D three weeks ago. The former landed the spoils by half a length on that occasion, but Real Doozie is better off at the weights this time and is taken to reverse the placings to get back to winning ways. Sugar Fix completes the shortlist.

#1 First Course - Tampa Bay R7 (20:45 BST)

First Course acquitted herself well when third over C&D last time, doing some good late work to be beaten only three and a half lengths. She has certainly shown enough ability to suggest she is up to winning her fair share of races, and this slightly weaker contest looks to present her with a good opportunity to record a deserved first win. Sassy Sass and Divine Martha are others with claims.

