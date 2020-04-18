To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 19 April

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Sunday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets at Ipswich on Sunday...

"...most impressive when resuming winning ways at Beaudesert last time..."

Timeform on Beatsme

#12 Lot's Wife - Ipswich R7 (05:45 BST)

Lot's Wife is improving all the time and produced comfortably her best effort yet when winning at the Gold Coast last month, doing so by three and a half lengths with seemingly any amount in hand. That performance suggests she is making her handicap debut here from a fair mark, especially if improving again, and she looks sure to take plenty of beating. Powering is feared most ahead of Victory Dance.

#2 Mountbatten - Ipswich R8 (06:25 BST)

Mountbatten is proving nothing if not consistent and caught the eye when trying to make it back-to-back wins at the Gold Coast last time, doing all his best work at the death to be beaten just a length. His strength at the finish suggests the step back up in trip here will be in his favour, and he looks to hold sound claims if managing to get a good early position from his wide draw. Tziporah and Marmaris head the list of dangers.

#7 Beatsme - Ipswich R9 (07:05 BST)

Beatsme was most impressive when resuming winning ways at Beaudesert last time, surging clear to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths. That form puts him right in the mix here, and, with further improvement not ruled out after only four starts, he looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid. Longbottom and Desert Knight are others who might have a say in proceedings.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#12 Lot's Wife - Ipswich R7 (05:45 BST)
#2 Mountbatten - Ipswich R8 (06:25 BST)
#7 Beatsme - Ipswich R9 (07:05 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ipsw (AUS) 19th Apr (R7 1515m Hcap)

Sunday 19 April, 5.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Victory Dance
2. Commissioner
4. Prince Of Arran
5. Grandioso
6. Miss Cavallo
7. Rerun
8. Buffalo Girl
9. Powering
10. The Equalizer
11. Pole Volter
12. Lots Wife
14. Angelas Beauty
15. By The Law
16. Bonsea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Ipsw (AUS) 19th Apr (R8 1350m Hcap)

Sunday 19 April, 6.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Fortification
2. Mountbatten
4. Seentoomany
5. Marmaris
6. Archers Treasure
7. Great Keppell
8. Shuda Known Better
10. Tziporah
11. Liability
12. Golden Lily
Up
Down

Bet slip

Ipsw (AUS) 19th Apr (R9 1100m Hcap)

Sunday 19 April, 7.05am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Brinkmanship
2. Longbottom
3. Real Cute
4. Desert Knight
5. Wall Street Tycoon
6. Zymatic
7. Beatsme
8. Crab Boy
10. Uno Amor
11. Usurp
14. Coolwedge
17. Wookiee
18. Cuban Mint
19. Zou Der Zee
20. Alejandra
22. Deep State
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles