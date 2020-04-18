Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 19 April

#12 Lot's Wife - Ipswich R7 (05:45 BST)

Lot's Wife is improving all the time and produced comfortably her best effort yet when winning at the Gold Coast last month, doing so by three and a half lengths with seemingly any amount in hand. That performance suggests she is making her handicap debut here from a fair mark, especially if improving again, and she looks sure to take plenty of beating. Powering is feared most ahead of Victory Dance.

#2 Mountbatten - Ipswich R8 (06:25 BST)

Mountbatten is proving nothing if not consistent and caught the eye when trying to make it back-to-back wins at the Gold Coast last time, doing all his best work at the death to be beaten just a length. His strength at the finish suggests the step back up in trip here will be in his favour, and he looks to hold sound claims if managing to get a good early position from his wide draw. Tziporah and Marmaris head the list of dangers.

#7 Beatsme - Ipswich R9 (07:05 BST)

Beatsme was most impressive when resuming winning ways at Beaudesert last time, surging clear to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths. That form puts him right in the mix here, and, with further improvement not ruled out after only four starts, he looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid. Longbottom and Desert Knight are others who might have a say in proceedings.

