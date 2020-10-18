To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 18 October

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...the conditions of this race give him sound claims..."

Timeform on Good Rhythm

#8 Native Tongue - Greyville R5 (13:20 BST)

Native Tongue was beaten only three and a half lengths in a Grade 1 over this course and distance last time, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating if running to the same sort of level in these calmer waters. Share Holder and Freedom of Speech could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#1 Jack of Hearts - Greyville R7 (14:30 BST)

Jack of Hearts was a good second over this course and distance last month, showing form that might well be good enough to see him go one place better this time. Sworder Street and Hexatonic are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#13 Good Rhythm - Greyville R8 (15:05 BST)

Good Rhythm goes well at this track, notably recording back-to-back wins here during the summer. He has shaped as if still in good form on both subsequent starts and the conditions of this race give him sound claims of getting his head back in front. Rebel's Champ and Solid Gold are others with claims.

Grey (RSA) 18th Oct (R5 1600m Plt)

Sunday 18 October, 1.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Share Holder
Rain Dance
The Snow War
Prince Charming
Take On Me
Freedom Of Speech
El Ballero
Native Tongue
Irontail
Vitus Beiring
Grey (RSA) 18th Oct (R7 1900m Listed Hcap)

Sunday 18 October, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jack Of Hearts
Sworder Street
Duc Dorange
Caliente
Silver Rose
American Indian
Hexatonic
Crown Towers
Wealthy
Mangrove
Grey (RSA) 18th Oct (R8 1200m Stks)

Sunday 18 October, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rebels Champ
American Hustle
Blackball
Sunset Eyes
Quinlan
Hard To Play
Solid Gold
Hudoo Magic
Silent Crusade
Sniper Shot
Master Keys
Master Of Illusion
Good Rhythm
