Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 18 October

#8 Native Tongue - Greyville R5 (13:20 BST)

Native Tongue was beaten only three and a half lengths in a Grade 1 over this course and distance last time, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating if running to the same sort of level in these calmer waters. Share Holder and Freedom of Speech could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#1 Jack of Hearts - Greyville R7 (14:30 BST)

Jack of Hearts was a good second over this course and distance last month, showing form that might well be good enough to see him go one place better this time. Sworder Street and Hexatonic are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#13 Good Rhythm - Greyville R8 (15:05 BST)

Good Rhythm goes well at this track, notably recording back-to-back wins here during the summer. He has shaped as if still in good form on both subsequent starts and the conditions of this race give him sound claims of getting his head back in front. Rebel's Champ and Solid Gold are others with claims.

