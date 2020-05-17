Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 17 May

#5 I Belong To Becky - Santa Anita R3 (21:33 BST)

I Belong To Becky was a nice winner over this course and distance in January, able to get to the lead and set the pace in front. He wasn't at his best last time, but this looks an easier opportunity, and he should be able to get to the lead with not much pace on early here. Quick Finish and Afternoon Heat look the principal dangers.

#3 St Joe Bay - Santa Anita R6 (23:06 BST)

St Joe Bay was a narrow winner over seven furlongs here in March last year, and has shaped well on his first two starts this year. There doesn't seem to be much pace on here and St Joe Bay should be able to break prominent. If so, he will take some catching. Tiger Dad arrives in good form and could prove a danger, while Hot Sean can't be discounted, either.

#6 Classy Ruler - Santa Anita R7 (23:37 BST)

Classy Ruler showed plenty of promise on her first two starts, finishing second both times, including over this course and distance. She pulled too hard on her latest start and didn't have anything left when the race began in earnest. Classy Ruler can be excused that run and the level of her form makes her the one to beat in this contest. Regal Beauty is feared most.