Timeform's French SmartPlays: Sunday 17 May

Dream Wish - 15:25 Auteuil

Dream Wish is improving all the time and produced a career-best effort in defeat when third in Grade 3 company here in March, keeping on well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. He was conceding 9 lb to the pair who finished ahead of him that day (penalised for his earlier Grade 2 success), which makes him very much the one to beat now meeting them both again on more favourable terms. King Edward was the winner of that Grade 3 but may also be vulnerable to runner-up Al Cuarto from these revised weights, while Mauricius is another who cannot be ruled out with form that ties in closely with the selection.

L'Autonomie - 16:00 Auteuil

L'Autonomie has established herself as a high-class hurdler in winning her last five starts, notably recording a first Grade 1 success in the Prix Renaud du Vivier here (by 18 lengths) in November. Off the track for four months subsequently, she proved herself at least as good as ever when adding to her tally in Grade 3 company last time, giving weight and a six-length beating to some useful rivals, and her class edge over this lot makes her very difficult to oppose. Cotee Sud has filled the runner-up spot behind the selection on her last two starts and should again be in the mix for minor honours, along with the likes of Galop Marin and Byzance du Berlais.

Moises Has - 16:35 Auteuil

Moises Has showed much-improved form when second in a Grade 3 here last time, going down by less than two lengths at the hands of one who was getting plenty of weight. That form sets the clear standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this Grade 2, and, with further improvement on the cards, Moises Has is fancied to confirm his superiority over For Fun to record the third win of his career. For Fun was nine lengths behind the selection last time but still rates the clear pick of the remainder, leaving the unexposed Gant de Velours to complete the shortlist.

