Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 17 May

Racng in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Timeform select their three best bets at Bendigo on Sunday...

"...winner of three of his four starts over this course and distance..."

Timefom on Reine Happy

#11 Need New Friends - Bendigo R6 (06:15)

Need New Friends backed up her debut win with some solid efforts at city level towards the back end of last year. She drops back to country level here, and with further improvement expected, she represents a genuine winning hope. Too Easy Sis won impressively on debut last month and has the scope for plenty of improvement, though this is a much more difficult task.

#5 Moscow Red - Bendigo R7 (06:45)

Moscow Red won at Pakenham earlier this prep, and has equipped herself fairly well at a good level since, including when fading late on the heavy going at Sandown last time, finishing fifth behind the useful Orleans Rock. Her form reads well in the context of this race, and with this representing a much easier task than the ones she has faced recently, she looks to be in with a real winning chance. Ammoudi Bay capped off a couple of solid efforts at Sandown and Caulfield with a nice win at this track last time and looks the pick of the remainder, while Analytica is one to consider for the exotics.

#1 Reine Happy - Bendigo R8 (07:15)

Reine Happy has been impressive in recent runs and has a wonderful record at this venue (winner of three of his four starts over this course and distance). He hit the frame here on his latest outing, and with apprentice jockey Kiran Quilty taking plenty of weight off his back, he looks well placed to regain the winning thread. Reckoning has run into some stiff opposition of late, including when third to one of Australia's most exciting horses Russian Camelot last time. This looks an easier task and he makes plenty of appeal from an each-way point of view.

Bend (AUS) 17th May (R6 1100m Hcap)

Sunday 17 May, 6.15am

Back Lay
2. Buck Bay
4. Mistake
5. Southern Turf
6. Brother Paul
7. Doves Cry
8. Flostar
10. Carwelkin
11. Need New Friends
12. Too Easy Sis
14. Double Dink
16. Auxin
17. Tycoon Roxy
18. Lady Day
Bend (AUS) 17th May (R7 1600m Hcap)

Sunday 17 May, 6.45am

Back Lay
1. Bag Raider
2. Te Ata
3. Analytica
5. Moscow Red
6. Okotoks
8. Queen La Diva
9. Naadirah
11. Hi Suppose
12. The Dominator
13. Elzinga
14. Ammoudi Bay
Bend (AUS) 17th May (R8 1300m Hcap)

Sunday 17 May, 7.15am

Back Lay
1. Reine Happy
2. Reckoning
3. Seas No Limit
5. Greetings Ned
6. Silver Road
7. Snitz And The City
9. Knock Knock
10. Tavino
11. Rose Of Capri
12. Away Cruising
13. Red Robin
14. Ghost Doctor
15. Royalty
16. Classic Fastnet
18. Galaxy Ghost
Timeform,

