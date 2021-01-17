Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 17 January

#1 Baby Shooz - Scottsville R7 (13:45)

Baby Shooz arrives here in top form, winning two of her five runs last year, as well as finishing a close third in a listed race at Greyville last time. That form puts her right in this and a bold showing is expected. Trip To Africa and Mr Fritz both boast solid form of their own and will represent the main dangers.

#6 Linear - Scottsville R8 (14:20)

This is a wide-open contest and cases can be made for the majority of runners, but the most solid one is for Linear, who looks well weighted and can take advantage of a drop in grade to regain the winning thread. Hawker Typhoon is improving by the run and could be the one to chase the selection home, while Dieci also demands closer scrutiny.

#4 Quant Master - Scottsville R9 (14:55)

Quant Master regained the winning thread in a Greyville handicap in November, running out a half-length victor, and he came close to following up at the same venue last time, finishing a creditable third. He is enjoying a good spell of form at present and could be the one to catch. Mashari and Avenir looks the two chief threats, though last-time-out winner Bernie's Dream is also worth a mention.