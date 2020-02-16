Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

#5 House Limit - Aqueduct R7 (20:55 GMT)

House Limit looked good when winning over nine furlongs at this course last time and he is worth backing to follow up in a similar event. High Amplitude is progressing nicely and looks the main danger ahead of I Love Jaxson.

#6 Bourbon Bay - Aqueduct R8 (21:25 GMT)

Bourbon Bay has made a promising start to his career, and didn't lose much in defeat when runner-up in a competitive event last time. There should be more to come from him and he is taken to get the better of Microscope and Bank on Shea.

#10 Zonic - Aqueduct R9 (21:56 GMT)

Zonic remains a maiden but has showed enough so far to suggest that he is up to winning a race of this nature and is worth siding with to open his account. Hizaam and Booby Trap are feared most.

