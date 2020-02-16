To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday...

"...he is worth backing to follow up in a similar event..."

Timeform on House Limit

#5 House Limit - Aqueduct R7 (20:55 GMT)

House Limit looked good when winning over nine furlongs at this course last time and he is worth backing to follow up in a similar event. High Amplitude is progressing nicely and looks the main danger ahead of I Love Jaxson.

#6 Bourbon Bay - Aqueduct R8 (21:25 GMT)

Bourbon Bay has made a promising start to his career, and didn't lose much in defeat when runner-up in a competitive event last time. There should be more to come from him and he is taken to get the better of Microscope and Bank on Shea.

#10 Zonic - Aqueduct R9 (21:56 GMT)

Zonic remains a maiden but has showed enough so far to suggest that he is up to winning a race of this nature and is worth siding with to open his account. Hizaam and Booby Trap are feared most.

Recommended bets

#5 House Limit - Aqueduct R7 (20:55 GMT)
#6 Bourbon Bay - Aqueduct R8 (21:25 GMT)
#10 Zonic - Aqueduct R9 (21:56 GMT)

Aque (US) 16th Feb (R7 1m Allw)

Sunday 16 February, 6.00pm

Aque (US) 16th Feb (R8 1m Stks)

Sunday 16 February, 6.00pm

Aque (US) 16th Feb (R9 1m Claim)

Sunday 16 February, 6.00pm

Timeform,

