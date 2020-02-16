Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

#10 WAVE - Scottsville R3 (11:45 GMT)

WAVE sets the standard here by some margin and is well worth the chance to resume winning ways after hitting the frame in five of his last six starts. Justfortheepenny and Master of Illusion can battle it out for the minor honours.

#2 ILHA DA VAR - Scottsville R6 (13:30 GMT)

ILHA DA VAR was beaten just half a length when third at Greyville last time and looks sure to take plenty of beating from the same mark if building on that. Rachel also appeals as being on a fair mark and could be the one to give the selection most to do, leaving Paper Ballerina to complete the shortlist.

#1 MARCHINGONTOGETHER - Scottsville R7 (14:05 GMT)

His recent form figures don't inspire much confidence, but MARCHINGONTOGETHER has generally been contesting better races than this and the pick of his previous efforts would appear to give him sound claims here if back to his best. The Dazzler and Seattle Force are next best.

