To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Sunday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Scottsville on Sunday...

"...the pick of his previous efforts would appear to give him sound claims..."

Timeform on Marchingontogether

#10 WAVE - Scottsville R3 (11:45 GMT)

WAVE sets the standard here by some margin and is well worth the chance to resume winning ways after hitting the frame in five of his last six starts. Justfortheepenny and Master of Illusion can battle it out for the minor honours.

#2 ILHA DA VAR - Scottsville R6 (13:30 GMT)

ILHA DA VAR was beaten just half a length when third at Greyville last time and looks sure to take plenty of beating from the same mark if building on that. Rachel also appeals as being on a fair mark and could be the one to give the selection most to do, leaving Paper Ballerina to complete the shortlist.

#1 MARCHINGONTOGETHER - Scottsville R7 (14:05 GMT)

His recent form figures don't inspire much confidence, but MARCHINGONTOGETHER has generally been contesting better races than this and the pick of his previous efforts would appear to give him sound claims here if back to his best. The Dazzler and Seattle Force are next best.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#10 WAVE - Scottsville R3 (11:45 GMT)
#2 ILHA DA VAR - Scottsville R6 (13:30 GMT)
#1 MARCHINGONTOGETHER - Scottsville R7 (14:05 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Scots (RSA) 16th Feb (R3 1400m Plt)

Sunday 16 February, 10.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
Justfortheepenny
Greener Pastures
Master Of Illusion
Black Fox
On The Bayou
News Stream
High Voltage
Pearl Of Asia
Williams Land
Wave
Mary O
Up
Down

Bet slip

Scots (RSA) 16th Feb (R6 1200m Hcap)

Sunday 16 February, 10.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
Easy Peasy
Ilha Da Var
Class Of Eight
The Great Queen
Imperial Royal
Spring Burst
Love Theme
Paper Ballerina
Katies Treasure
La Valette
Rachel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Scots (RSA) 16th Feb (R7 1950m Stks)

Sunday 16 February, 10.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
Marchingontogether
Seattle Force
The Dazzler
Twice Golden
Great Warrior
Wealthy
Ellas World
White Lightning
Dark Moon Rising
Paths Of Victory
Our Coys
Blackball
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles