#1 GREEN ICE - Greyville R3 (11:45 GMT)

GREEN ICE has been knocking on the door of late and looks to have been found a good opportunity to get her head back in front. Duchess of Malfi is feared most ahead of White Lace.

#11 JOY MAISHA - Greyville R4 (12:20 GMT)

JOY MAISHA wasn't beaten far at Kenilworth last time and certainly showed enough to suggest she is up to winning races from this sort of mark. Clara and Chrome Gypsy are others with claims in a competitive heat.

#3 SOVEREIGN SOLDIER - Greyville R8 (14:40 GMT)

SOVEREIGN SOLDIER is a solid operator at this sort of level, with his record including back-to-back wins at this venue in October, and he is fancied to go in again here at the expense of Plymouth Rock.