Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 15 March

Back

Playa Blanca - 17:00 Market Rasen

Playa Blanca wouldn't be bomb proof, but he is hard to get away from in terms of handicapping, and should be supported with that in mind. He escapes a penalty for his recent win at Warwick, and he was well backed on that occasion, suggesting connections knew a big run way on the cards. Top conditional Ben Jones is able to claim a valuable 3 lb here, and if Playa Blanca runs to form, he should prove hard to beat.

Lay

Captain Blackpearl - 15:05 Market Rasen

Captain Blackpearl was a disappointing favourite at Leicester when last seen in December, and will likely be short enough in the betting again. However, he has been relatively fancied in the market on both starts now, and is worth taking on here, with dual winner Lucky Flight a more solid option.

Smart Stat

Takingrisks - 15:35 Carlisle

22% - Nicky Richards's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Nicky Richards has two runners here, but it is Takingrisks that makes the most appeal. He was at least as good as ever when winning the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November, and is worth forgiving his latest run over hurdles when not given a hard time. He has likely been saved for this and is worth backing to resume winning ways back over fences.