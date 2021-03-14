Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 14 March

#2 Bayview Express - Greyville R5 (12:45)

A two-time winner last year, Bayview Express hasn't been disgraced in either of his outings this year, and he is taken to bounce back to his best and regain the winning thread. Origami also merits consideration, while Twice The Fight is another worthy of a second glance.

#10 Good Rhythm - Greyville R7 (13:55)

A winner of three of his ten races last year, Good Rhythm has been knocking on the door since the turn of the year, including when third at this venue last time. He boasts just about the best form in this field and is likely to be bang there. Chantyman and Sunset Eyes appeal most of the remainder.

#1 Magnetic Dime - Greyville R8 (14:30)

A winner at Kenilworth in November, Magnetic Dime has continued in good heart in her two subsequent outings, including when fourth at the same venue last time. This switch to Greyville could unlock a bit more improvement so she gets the vote ahead of Calulo. Big Sky Country makes up the shortlist.