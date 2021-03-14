To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 14 March

South Africa
Timeform provide three selections in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform highlight three bets at Fairview on Sunday...

"...he is taken to bounce back to his best and regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Bayview Express

#2 Bayview Express - Greyville R5 (12:45)

A two-time winner last year, Bayview Express hasn't been disgraced in either of his outings this year, and he is taken to bounce back to his best and regain the winning thread. Origami also merits consideration, while Twice The Fight is another worthy of a second glance.

#10 Good Rhythm - Greyville R7 (13:55)

A winner of three of his ten races last year, Good Rhythm has been knocking on the door since the turn of the year, including when third at this venue last time. He boasts just about the best form in this field and is likely to be bang there. Chantyman and Sunset Eyes appeal most of the remainder.

#1 Magnetic Dime - Greyville R8 (14:30)

A winner at Kenilworth in November, Magnetic Dime has continued in good heart in her two subsequent outings, including when fourth at the same venue last time. This switch to Greyville could unlock a bit more improvement so she gets the vote ahead of Calulo. Big Sky Country makes up the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#2 Bayview Express - Greyville R5 (12:45)
#10 Good Rhythm - Greyville R7 (13:55)
#1 Magnetic Dime - Greyville R8 (14:30)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

