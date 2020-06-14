Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 14 June

#8 Walrus Gumboot - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)

Walrus Gumboot has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and seems sure to be on the premises. Bielefeld is an interesting newcomer and should give a good account too. Scuttlebuzz also commands consideration.

#1 Sadie Lady - Belmont R8 (22:04 BST)

Sadie Lady arrives in pursuit of a four-time and, if in the same form, it is hard to see past her in this line-up. Fair Regis is of interest on stable debut and is likely to be in the mix too. Honor Way also commands consideration.

#4 Dream Bigger - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Dream Bigger will be hard to beat on these terms and is therefore the one to side with. City Man put in a good piece of work the other day and appeals most of the rest. Bourbon Bay is another who is entitled to a closer look.

