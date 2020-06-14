To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 14 June

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in America tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Belmont on Sunday...

"...if in the same form, it is hard to see past her in this line-up..."

Timeform on Sadie Lady

#8 Walrus Gumboot - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)

Walrus Gumboot has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and seems sure to be on the premises. Bielefeld is an interesting newcomer and should give a good account too. Scuttlebuzz also commands consideration.

#1 Sadie Lady - Belmont R8 (22:04 BST)

Sadie Lady arrives in pursuit of a four-time and, if in the same form, it is hard to see past her in this line-up. Fair Regis is of interest on stable debut and is likely to be in the mix too. Honor Way also commands consideration.

#4 Dream Bigger - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Dream Bigger will be hard to beat on these terms and is therefore the one to side with. City Man put in a good piece of work the other day and appeals most of the rest. Bourbon Bay is another who is entitled to a closer look.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#8 Walrus Gumboot - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)
#1 Sadie Lady - Belmont R8 (22:04 BST)
#4 Dream Bigger - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Belmont (US) 14th Jun (R7 6f Mdn)

Sunday 14 June, 9.32pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Perfect Banker
Boom Boom Kaboom
Bielefeld
More Like It
Jack of Clubs
Striking Causeway
Ratchet
Walrus Gumboot
Constant Quest
Scuttlebuzz
On The Couch
Liams Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 14th Jun (R8 7f Allw Claim)

Sunday 14 June, 10.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sadie Lady
Regal Retort
Getouttamyway
Indys Lady
Nisha
Honor Way
Fair Regis
Finding Fame
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 14th Jun (R9 7f Stks)

Sunday 14 June, 10.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mission Wrapitup
City Man
Gandy Dancing
Dream Bigger
Bourbon Bay
Captain Bombastic
Listentoyourheart
Three Jokers
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles