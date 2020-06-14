Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 14 June

#1 Ronnie's Candy - Turffontein R7 (14:30 BST)

Ronnie's Candy was a shade disappointing when favourite last time out, but on the pick of his form, he edges it as the selection once again. Magic School seems the principal challenger, while Astrix heads up those chasing third place.

#8 Rabia The Rebel - Turffontein R8 (15:05 BST)

Rabia The Rebel hasn't won for almost a year, but is the pick of the weights and should play a leading role. Elusive Butterfly is taken to chase the selection home, while Tahitian Orana looks third best.

#10 True Words - Turffontein R9 (15:35 BST)

True Words earns the narrow vote after a good win over a similar trip at the Vaal 10 days ago. Norland is most likely the primary challenger, while Whiskytangofoxtrot is another with the potential to be on the premises.

