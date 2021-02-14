Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 14 February

#4 Twice The Flight - Scottsville R6 (13:25)

Twice The Flight wasn't at his best when last seen, finishing down the field in handicaps at Greyville and a t this venue in the autumn, but those were arguably stronger contests than the one he faces today, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread. Mighty Smart and Presumptuous make appeal from an each-way perspective.

#1 Share Holder - Scottsville R7 (14:00)

A winner at Greyville back in October, Share Holder has been running well in defeat of late, including when a close fourth in a listed contest here last time. This represents a significant drop in class for Paul Lafferty's charge and he looks the clear one to beat. Jack's Bird and Matterhorn appeal most of the remainder.

#2 Avenir - Scottsville R8 (14:35)

Avenir bounced back to his best when a good second in a handicap at this venue recently and, if he can build on that, another bold showing should be on the cards. Vunderbar has been below form of late, but this step up in trip could show him to better effect, and he gets the vote for second. Last-time-out winner High Velocity also merits consideration.