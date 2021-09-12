Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 12 September

#6 La Urbana - R3 Gulfstream (18:59)

La Urbana has offered some encouragement and posted her best effort yet on her return at Gulfstream last month. She was beaten only half a length in second and that form is the best on offer here. She is still lightly raced and open to a bit of improvement so will take the beating.

#9 Gretsky The Great - R8 Woodbine (22:01)

Gretsky The Great rattled off a hat-trick here last season and he looks the one to beat based on the form he showed then. He wasn't far below that level when narrowly scoring on his return here last month and he can enhance his good course record.

#9 Hitters Park - R11 Woodbine (23:42)

Hitters Park scored here on his return in June and he has backed that up with two solid efforts in defeat, finishing runner-up on both occasions. His penultimate effort was especially noteworthy and is up there with the best form on offer in this contest.