Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 12 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Keeneland on Sunday...

"...returned better than ever this season at the age of seven..."

Timeform on Zulu Alpha

#5 Flatoya - Keeneland R6 (20:51 BST)

Flatoya sets the standard on the form of her second at Churchill Downs in November and is well worth another chance to confirm that promise now back on dirt (only fourth when tried on turf on her reappearance). Heavenly Sis and Market Rumor are feared most of the remainder having been separated by less than a length when second and fourth, respectively, in a similar event last month.

#1 Field Pass - Keeneland R7 (21:24 BST)

Field Pass was well on top at the finish when winning a stakes contest at Churchill Downs last time, making all to win comfortably by a length from Bama Breeze. Still relatively unexposed, he is yet to run a bad race on turf and should take plenty of beating here if continuing in the same form. Bama Breeze and Fancy Liquor have already been beaten by the selection this season, so it could be Irish Mias who emerges at the chief threat on his first start after six months on the sidelines.

#5 Zulu Alpha - Keeneland R9 (22:30 BST)

Zulu Alpha seems to have returned better than ever this season at the age of seven, notably showing very smart form to land the Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream Park in January. He has to concede weight to all bar Arklow in this Grade 2 prize, but the balance of his recent form suggests he should be well up to the task. Arklow is a Grade 1 winner in his own right and heads the list of dangers despite top weight, leaving Oscar Dominguez to complete the shortlist.

Keenl (US) 12th Jul (R6 1m Mdn)

Sunday 12 July, 8.51pm

Market Rumor
Aunt Dorothy
My Favorite Day
Tormenta
Flatoya
Heavenly Sis
Just A Look
Keenl (US) 12th Jul (R7 1m1f Stks)

Sunday 12 July, 9.24pm

Field Pass
Kentucky Ghost
City Man
Juggernaut
Vintage Print
Irish Mias
Fancy Liquor
Street Ready
Spanish Kingdom
Kinenos
Bama Breeze
Keenl (US) 12th Jul (R9 7f Stks)

Sunday 12 July, 10.30pm

Apreciado
Nakamura
Ramsey Solution
Postulation
Zulu Alpha
Jaiss Solitude
Hes No Lemon
Hellorhighwater
Oscar Dominguez
Arklow
Rys The Guy
Hierarchy
Henleys Joy
Timeform,

