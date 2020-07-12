Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 12 July

#1 Cairon - Turffontein R4 (13:10 BST)

Cairon has hit the frame in each of his four outings to date, including when beaten less than a length at this track last time, and that form makes him very much the one to beat if staying this longer trip. G I Joe and Barak are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#12 Kayla's Camp - Turffontein R6 (14:15 BST)

Kayla's Camp has been keeping better company than this of late and showed that she retains most of her ability when fifth in a handicap at the Vaal last month, so she could be worth chancing to record her first success since May 2019. Riverstown is fancied to emerge as the chief threat after a narrow defeat on his most recent start, leaving Secret Dream to complete the shortlist.

#10 Shortstop - Turffontein R9 (15:45 BST)

Shortstop has filled the runner-up spot on his last two starts and looks sure to give another good account if arriving in the same sort of form, with it being surely only a matter of time before he ends his losing run. Way of The World and Tokolosh head the list of dangers.

