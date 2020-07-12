To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 12 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Turffontein on Sunday...

"...only a matter of time before he ends his losing run..."

Timeform on Shortstop

#1 Cairon - Turffontein R4 (13:10 BST)

Cairon has hit the frame in each of his four outings to date, including when beaten less than a length at this track last time, and that form makes him very much the one to beat if staying this longer trip. G I Joe and Barak are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#12 Kayla's Camp - Turffontein R6 (14:15 BST)

Kayla's Camp has been keeping better company than this of late and showed that she retains most of her ability when fifth in a handicap at the Vaal last month, so she could be worth chancing to record her first success since May 2019. Riverstown is fancied to emerge as the chief threat after a narrow defeat on his most recent start, leaving Secret Dream to complete the shortlist.

#10 Shortstop - Turffontein R9 (15:45 BST)

Shortstop has filled the runner-up spot on his last two starts and looks sure to give another good account if arriving in the same sort of form, with it being surely only a matter of time before he ends his losing run. Way of The World and Tokolosh head the list of dangers.

Turf (RSA) 12th Jul (R4 2000m Plt)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 July, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cairon
G I Joe
Barak
Eppagilia
El Romiachi
Great Esteem
Ideal Man
Fort Love
Royal Siege
Bush Fever
Quararis Valentyn
City Deep
Calltothebar
Brave Detail
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 12th Jul (R6 1450m Plt)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 July, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Riverstown
Rock The Globe
Secret Dream
Smoke
Earth Shaker
Gonnafly
Putontheredlight
Risk Taker
What A Story
The Makwakkers
Mistressofmyfate
Kaylas Champ
Gaelebale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 12th Jul (R9 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 July, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tokolosh
Way Of The World
Written In Stone
Hear The Trumpet
We All Chomies
Wharra Wharra
Category Four
Master Boulder
Varimax
Shortstop
Strikeitlikeamatch
Rebel Renegade
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

