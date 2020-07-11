Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 12 July

#4 Syncline - Hawkesbury R6 (06:20)

Syncline didn't necessarily beat much when breaking his maiden at Taree last time, but the way he put his rivals to the sword was impressive, so he is taken to handle this step up in class. Invictus Felix is also progressive and is worth keeping an eye on, while Sam Spade looks the pick of the remainder.

#6 Thiswilldous - Hawkesbury R7 (06:55)

Thiswilldous has been impressive in recent runs and was a deserving winner at Dubbo last time. Travis Wolfgram was the jockey getting the best out of him that day and he retains the ride, so another bold showing is expected. Roman wasn't too far away last time and should be in the mix again, while Renalot can pick up the pieces for third.

#6 Deepwood Vale - Hawkesbury R8 (07:35)

Deepwood Vale ended last season in fine fettle, winning twice at Scone, the latter a class one, and she looks to be working her way back up to a win this season, just unable to reel in the winner after being sent off favourite back at Scone last time. She's got plenty of potential for better over this trip and is the one to beat. Dame Kiri looks second best, while Happy Seventy makes up the shortlist.