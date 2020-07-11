To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 12 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Sunday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Hawkesbury on Sunday...

"...got plenty of potential for better over this trip and is the one to beat."

Timeform on Deepwood Vale

#4 Syncline - Hawkesbury R6 (06:20)

Syncline didn't necessarily beat much when breaking his maiden at Taree last time, but the way he put his rivals to the sword was impressive, so he is taken to handle this step up in class. Invictus Felix is also progressive and is worth keeping an eye on, while Sam Spade looks the pick of the remainder.

#6 Thiswilldous - Hawkesbury R7 (06:55)

Thiswilldous has been impressive in recent runs and was a deserving winner at Dubbo last time. Travis Wolfgram was the jockey getting the best out of him that day and he retains the ride, so another bold showing is expected. Roman wasn't too far away last time and should be in the mix again, while Renalot can pick up the pieces for third.

#6 Deepwood Vale - Hawkesbury R8 (07:35)

Deepwood Vale ended last season in fine fettle, winning twice at Scone, the latter a class one, and she looks to be working her way back up to a win this season, just unable to reel in the winner after being sent off favourite back at Scone last time. She's got plenty of potential for better over this trip and is the one to beat. Dame Kiri looks second best, while Happy Seventy makes up the shortlist.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Syncline – Hawkesbury R6 (06:20)
#6 Thiswilldous – Hawkesbury R7 (06:55)
#6 Deepwood Vale – Hawkesbury R8 (07:35)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Hawk (AUS) 12th Jul (R6 1300m CL1)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 July, 6.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Sam Spade
2. Elvezio
3. Invictus Felix
4. Syncline
5. Deepfields Raine
6. Saint Ambrose
7. Belitsa
8. Hidden Ace
9. Moon Over Menah
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hawk (AUS) 12th Jul (R7 1500m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 July, 6.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Roman
2. Lead Choreographer
4. Renalot
5. Shamamour
6. Thiswilldous
7. Timely Shadow
8. Colesberg
9. Colonial Reign
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hawk (AUS) 12th Jul (R8 1800m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 July, 7.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hand It In
2. Happy Seventy
3. Dame Kiri
4. Roseirro
5. Belfast Bella
7. Sepulchre
8. Hendos Magic
9. Old Mans Angel
10. Trescha
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles