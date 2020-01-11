To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 12 January

Horses after a hurdle
Timeform pick out three best bets in the UK on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...makes plenty of appeal in this contest, particularly with Brian Hughes back in the saddle."

Timeform on Mr Mcgo

Back
Mr Mcgo - 12:50 Kelso

Considering Mr Mcgo found himself 1 lb out of the handicap in a tougher race than this at Kempton on Boxing Day, his fourth place finish must go down as a good performance, particularly when taking into account how far out he committed. He gave the distinct impression that this sort of trip is his optimum, so, having been eased 2 lb for his latest run, he makes plenty of appeal in this contest, particularly with Brian Hughes back in the saddle.

Lay
Oblate - 14:50 Southwell

Oblate is lightly raced and showed improved form to get off the mark at this venue earlier this month, but that was in a race run to suit, and her issues at the start mean she is constantly at the mercy of how a race is run. She is up 6 lb for that win and, with the amount of question marks over her starting, she is easy to pass up.

Smart Stat
Bullion Boss - 15:35 Kelso

23% - Nicky Richards's strike rate at KELSO since the start of the 2014/15 season

Bullion Boss failed to meet expectations when well backed on his hurdling debut (also his debut for Nicky Richards) at Musselburgh in November, but was clearly thought capable of better, and showed more on his second outing in this sphere when plugging on for fourth at Wetherby a few weeks later. Further improvement is expected now taking on handicap company for the first time, meaning he could be worth siding with to get off the mark in this sphere.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

