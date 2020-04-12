Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 12 April

#9 Luckytobeinamerica - Gulfstream R2 (17:29)

Luckytobeinamerica has been running some solid races on turf of late and now switches back to dirt for the first time in quite a while. His recent workouts on dirt have been encouraging and he can come from off the pace in a race that should be run at a solid gallop.

#10 Boss Life - Gulfstream R8 (20:28)

The lightly-raced Boss Life ran well switched to turf on just his second start here last month, going down by only a length, with a subsequent winner back in fourth. Dale Romans' colt is still open to progression and is less exposed than his main rivals Budget Buster and Sir Chubby.

#10 Blazing Desire - Gulfstream R12 (22:32)

A course-and-distance winner in January, Blazing Desire hasn't been disgraced in defeat on his last two starts and now gets a drop in class in this $20k claimer. Main danger Keepsakekitten has been in fine form of late and goes first-off-the-claim for trainer Jose Gallegos, while Sun Squall heads the shortlist of the remainder.