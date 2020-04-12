To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 12 April

Racing in America
Timeform select the best bets in the US
Timeform select the best bets from Gulfstream on Sunday...

"...ran well switched to turf on just his second start here last month..."

Timeform on Boss Life

#9 Luckytobeinamerica - Gulfstream R2 (17:29)

Luckytobeinamerica has been running some solid races on turf of late and now switches back to dirt for the first time in quite a while. His recent workouts on dirt have been encouraging and he can come from off the pace in a race that should be run at a solid gallop.

#10 Boss Life - Gulfstream R8 (20:28)

The lightly-raced Boss Life ran well switched to turf on just his second start here last month, going down by only a length, with a subsequent winner back in fourth. Dale Romans' colt is still open to progression and is less exposed than his main rivals Budget Buster and Sir Chubby.

#10 Blazing Desire - Gulfstream R12 (22:32)

A course-and-distance winner in January, Blazing Desire hasn't been disgraced in defeat on his last two starts and now gets a drop in class in this $20k claimer. Main danger Keepsakekitten has been in fine form of late and goes first-off-the-claim for trainer Jose Gallegos, while Sun Squall heads the shortlist of the remainder.

Timeform,

