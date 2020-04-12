Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 12 April
Timeform select the best bets from Gulfstream on Sunday...
"...ran well switched to turf on just his second start here last month..."
Timeform on Boss Life
#9 Luckytobeinamerica - Gulfstream R2 (17:29)
Luckytobeinamerica has been running some solid races on turf of late and now switches back to dirt for the first time in quite a while. His recent workouts on dirt have been encouraging and he can come from off the pace in a race that should be run at a solid gallop.
#10 Boss Life - Gulfstream R8 (20:28)
The lightly-raced Boss Life ran well switched to turf on just his second start here last month, going down by only a length, with a subsequent winner back in fourth. Dale Romans' colt is still open to progression and is less exposed than his main rivals Budget Buster and Sir Chubby.
#10 Blazing Desire - Gulfstream R12 (22:32)
A course-and-distance winner in January, Blazing Desire hasn't been disgraced in defeat on his last two starts and now gets a drop in class in this $20k claimer. Main danger Keepsakekitten has been in fine form of late and goes first-off-the-claim for trainer Jose Gallegos, while Sun Squall heads the shortlist of the remainder.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
#9 Luckytobeinamerica – Gulfstream R2 (17:29)
#10 Boss Life – Gulfstream R8 (20:28)
#10 Blazing Desire – Gulfstream R12 (22:32)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.