Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 11 October

#12 English Princess - Greyville R2 (12:15)

English Princess sets the standard based on her third at Scottsville last month and she will go close if running to a similar level here. She is the one to beat and gets the vote over Hugs Accepted, who commands respect on debut for Brett Crawford.

#8 Kayson - Greyville R6 (14:35)

This looks like a good opportunity for Kayson, who has won twice this season and showed much-improved form when only narrowly denied here last time. He will be tough to beat if reproducing that on his handicap debut. Double Espresso and Into The Future look best placed to capitalise if the selection fails to fire.

#1 Mount Anderson - Greyville R7 (15:10)

Mount Anderson has been in fine form this year and has put together some solid efforts of late, producing a career-best effort in first-time blinkers when successful over this course and distance last month. That one-and-a-quarter-length defeat of the reopposing Quick Star is up there with the best form on offer and he can add to his tally. The consistent News Stream could pose the chief threat, while Quick Star is expected to be on the premises again.