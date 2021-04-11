To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 11 April

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday.

"...it will be disappointing if he doesn't go close..."

Timeform on Seventh Gear

#1 Seventh Gear - Greyville R3 (12:55 BST)

Seventh Gear won back-to-back races - including one over course and distance - last year and is probably best not judged too harshly on his latest effort in Grade 3 company. This represents a big drop in class and it will be disappointing if he doesn't go close. Share Holder looks the danger.

#4 English Princess - Greyville R5 (14:05 BST)

English Princess has had plenty of chances to open her account, but her consistency is hard to knock, and the balance of her form marks her out as the one to beat here. Lhasa Star ought to go well too, while Leopard Lady is another who could figure.

#3 Flying Vision - Greyville R8 (15:55 BST)

This looks wide open, so it could be worth taking a chance on Flying Vision at a big price. He was a good winner on the all-weather track here in January and is well worth a chance to bounce back from a lesser effort last time now back on turf. The Snow War is another to consider.

Recommended bets

#1 Seventh Gear - Greyville R3 (12:55 BST)
#4 English Princess - Greyville R5 (14:05 BST)
#3 Flying Vision - Greyville R8 (15:55 BST)

Greyville (RSA) 11th Apr (R3 1600m Stks)

Sunday 11 April, 12.55pm

Seventh Gear
Wishful Girl Linn
Captain Who
Wild Coast
Star Of Joburg
Share Holder
Paybackthemoney
Greyville (RSA) 11th Apr (R5 1000m Mdn)

Sunday 11 April, 2.05pm

What A Splash
Hello Tomorrow
Super Leila
English Princess
Quenanza
Leopard Lady
Lhasa Star
Dear Juliette
Iron Chef
Soweto Hall
Serena Slam
Greyville (RSA) 11th Apr (R8 1400m Hcap)

Sunday 11 April, 3.55pm

Palace Wind
Master Of Destiny
Flying Vision
Tom Bombadil
The Snow War
Hello Again
Flying Peter
Gold Season
Morse
Movie Magic
Canadian Bolt
Happy Wanderer
Lightening Spirit
Vunderbar
