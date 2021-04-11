Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 11 April

Greyville (RSA) 11th Apr (R3 1600m Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 11 April, 12.55pm
|Seventh Gear
|Wishful Girl Linn
|Captain Who
|Wild Coast
|Star Of Joburg
|Share Holder
|Paybackthemoney
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday.
"...it will be disappointing if he doesn't go close..."
Timeform on Seventh Gear
#1 Seventh Gear - Greyville R3 (12:55 BST)
Seventh Gear won back-to-back races - including one over course and distance - last year and is probably best not judged too harshly on his latest effort in Grade 3 company. This represents a big drop in class and it will be disappointing if he doesn't go close. Share Holder looks the danger.
#4 English Princess - Greyville R5 (14:05 BST)
English Princess has had plenty of chances to open her account, but her consistency is hard to knock, and the balance of her form marks her out as the one to beat here. Lhasa Star ought to go well too, while Leopard Lady is another who could figure.
#3 Flying Vision - Greyville R8 (15:55 BST)
This looks wide open, so it could be worth taking a chance on Flying Vision at a big price. He was a good winner on the all-weather track here in January and is well worth a chance to bounce back from a lesser effort last time now back on turf. The Snow War is another to consider.
