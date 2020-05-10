Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 10 May

#3 Sweden - Gulfstream R6 (20:43 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and it could be worth siding with Sweden over Carolyn's Smile. The level of her form is superior to most in this line-up and she should appreciate the return to seven furlongs. Pretty Darling is the sort who could take a big step forward from her debut run and is another to consider.

#7 Good Bye Gregg - Gulfstream R7 (21:15 GMT)

Good Bye Gregg is full of speed and should appreciate the return to turf here. His consistency is hard to ignore and another bold bid is expected from a decent draw. Sturgeon and Quarky look the principal dangers.

#3 Yodel E. A. Who - Gulfstream R8 (21:46 GMT)

This represents a drop in class for Yodel E. A. Who and he is fully expected to resume winning ways with the track and trip ideal for him. Create Again is worth a second look, while Glory of Florida is another to consider.

