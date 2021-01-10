To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 10 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...looks the one to beat on the balance of his form..."

Timeform on Chinomadito

#8 Chinomadito - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15 GMT)

Chinomadito ran a solid race in defeat when finishing runner-up over course and distance 13 days ago and he looks the one to beat on the balance of his form at these weights. Company Store is on a competitive mark after a good run last time and is up there on the shortlist too.

#2 Makeme Dream - Tampa Bay R7 (20:46 GMT)

This looks between Makeme Dream and Beach Bar. The latter is rightly the favourite at the time of writing having won her last two starts, but Makeme Dream arguably has stronger form, and is taken to bounce back from a below-par run last time.

#7 Big Base - Tampa Bay R8 (21:22 GMT)

Big Base ran a solid race in defeat when runner-up over a mile at this track on her final start for Jose Delgado last month, and is of interest now starting out for a new stable. She started the 11/10 favourite that day so her odds today are appealing. Russian Roulette was a wide-margin winner last time, is clearly in great heart and is likely to be thereabouts as well.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#8 Chinomadito - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15 GMT)
#2 Makeme Dream - Tampa Bay R7 (20:46 GMT)
#7 Big Base - Tampa Bay R8 (21:22 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles