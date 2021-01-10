Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 10 January

#8 Chinomadito - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15 GMT)

Chinomadito ran a solid race in defeat when finishing runner-up over course and distance 13 days ago and he looks the one to beat on the balance of his form at these weights. Company Store is on a competitive mark after a good run last time and is up there on the shortlist too.

#2 Makeme Dream - Tampa Bay R7 (20:46 GMT)

This looks between Makeme Dream and Beach Bar. The latter is rightly the favourite at the time of writing having won her last two starts, but Makeme Dream arguably has stronger form, and is taken to bounce back from a below-par run last time.

#7 Big Base - Tampa Bay R8 (21:22 GMT)

Big Base ran a solid race in defeat when runner-up over a mile at this track on her final start for Jose Delgado last month, and is of interest now starting out for a new stable. She started the 11/10 favourite that day so her odds today are appealing. Russian Roulette was a wide-margin winner last time, is clearly in great heart and is likely to be thereabouts as well.

