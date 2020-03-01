Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

Aque (US) 1st Mar (R7 6f Allw)
Sunday 1 March, 6.30pm
Timeform pick out three bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...
"...is taken to resume winning ways..."
Timeform on Air On Fire
#5 Collegeville Girl - Aqueduct R7 (21:31 GMT)
Collegeville Girl should get a good pace to aim at here and the level of her form should be enough to see her come home in front here. Carlisle Belle looks the chief danger, while Tayler's The Boss is also considered.
#4 Roaming Union - Aqueduct R8 (22:01 GMT)
Roaming Union shaped well over slightly shorter here last time and will appreciate this stiffer test, so is taken to come out on top, likely at the main expense of Krewe Chief and Its All Relevent.
#4 Air On Fire - Aqueduct R9 (22:31 GMT)
Air On Fire has been holding his form well, and is well birthed to give a good account here, so is taken to resume winning ways. Bustin The Rules and Flat Rate looks the main dangers.
