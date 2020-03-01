To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

Horses on dirt
There is racing from Aqueduct on Sunday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out three bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...

"...is taken to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Air On Fire

#5 Collegeville Girl - Aqueduct R7 (21:31 GMT)

Collegeville Girl should get a good pace to aim at here and the level of her form should be enough to see her come home in front here. Carlisle Belle looks the chief danger, while Tayler's The Boss is also considered.

#4 Roaming Union - Aqueduct R8 (22:01 GMT)

Roaming Union shaped well over slightly shorter here last time and will appreciate this stiffer test, so is taken to come out on top, likely at the main expense of Krewe Chief and Its All Relevent.

#4 Air On Fire - Aqueduct R9 (22:31 GMT)

Air On Fire has been holding his form well, and is well birthed to give a good account here, so is taken to resume winning ways. Bustin The Rules and Flat Rate looks the main dangers.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#5 Collegeville Girl - Aqueduct R7 (21:31 GMT)
#4 Roaming Union - Aqueduct R8 (22:01 GMT)
#4 Air On Fire - Aqueduct R9 (22:31 GMT)

Aque (US) 1st Mar (R7 6f Allw)

Sunday 1 March, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Party In The Raine
Doll
Happy Music
Taylers The Boss
Collegeville Girl
Carlisle Belle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Aque (US) 1st Mar (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Sunday 1 March, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Krewe Chief
Small Bear
Patagonia
Roaming Union
Franksgunisloaded
Its All Relevant
Up
Down

Bet slip

Aque (US) 1st Mar (R9 6f Claim)

Sunday 1 March, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aris Naughty Luca
Jack Bo
Elios Milos
Air On Fire
Call The Cat
Quest For Fire
Alongcametheprince
Bustin The Rules
Flat Rate
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles