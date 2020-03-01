To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Sunday
Timeform select their three best bets from Scottsville on Sunday...

"...produced her best effort yet when second at this venue last time..."

Timeform on Clouded Leopard

#6 Chantyman - Scottsville R6 (13:25 GMT)

Chantyman is hard to oppose here, with the form of his most recent success over C&D setting standard by some margin. Socrates and Goliath Heron can battle it out for the minor honours.

#8 Solid Gold - Scottsville R7 (14:00 GMT)

Solid Gold has won his last two outings at Scottsville, including an impressive four-length win over a slightly shorter trip last time, and he is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride here to complete the hat-trick. Tribal Fusion and Wynkelder are other leading players on form.

#7 Clouded Leopard - Scottsville R8 (14:35 GMT)

Clouded Leopard produced her best effort yet when second at this track last time and looks to hold sound claims of going one better here in an ordinary maiden, with further improvement not ruled out. Masters Beauty is feared most ahead of Retrial.

