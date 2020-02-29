To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

Horses after a fence
Timeform pick out their three best bets on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...showed much improved form following a breathing operation..."

Timeform on Little Red Lion

Back
Fortunate Fred - 17:30 Huntingdon

Related to a bumper winner, Fortunate Fred made some appeal on pedigree on his debut over this course and distance in January, and duly showed plenty of encouragement, staying on well to grab third late on. The winner that day - Third Time Lucky - is now looking one of the best bumper horses in the division this term, certainly in Britain, and the runner-up finished second on his sole subsequent start, giving the form of that race plenty of credence, and a repeat of that effort from Fortunate Fred should be enough to see him open his account.

Lay
Tegerek - 16:30 Huntingdon

Fairly useful on the Flat in France, Tegerak reached a similar level over hurdles in Britain last term. After an encouraging reappearance, however, he has struggled for form this campaign, running no sort of race at Ascot in November, before again well held at Southwell the following month. This represents a drop in class, but he is by no means straightforward, and is far from certain to be back to the top of his game here.

Smart Stat
Little Red Lion - 14:50 Huntingdon

£30.20 - David Pipe's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers being stepped up in trip for the first time

After finishing down the field in a trio of maiden hurdles, Little Red Lion showed much improved form following a breathing operation when second at Lingfield last time. He was possibly even value for a little extra, given he didn't have the advantage the winner did in racing away from the chewed up ground, and, though he was eventually left behind by the victor, he was not unduly punished and still managed to put four-and-a-half lengths between himself and a subsequent winner. That reads as good form in the context of this race and he is taken to continue his progression and go one better.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

