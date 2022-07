NAP

Serjeant Painter - 13:00 Stratford

Serjeant Painter offered some encouragement when third on his debut over fences at Worcester in May and he built on that reappearance effort to run out an impressive winner of a two-mile handicap chase at Southwell last month, quickly putting the race to bed. He had to work harder to follow up over the same course and distance a week later, but he stayed on strongly to prevail, leaving the impression that this step up in trip will bring about a bigger effort. He has already shown himself to be a better chaser than hurdler and this 5 lb higher mark should not prevent him completing the hat-trick.

No. 4 Serjeant Painter SBK 11/10 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST

Elios D'Or - 13:30 Stratford

Elios D'Or lost his way last season after registering back-to-back wins at Worcester but he returned to form when winning at Ludlow in May and backed that up with a good second at Worcester last time. Elios D'Or went like the best horse at the weights last time, hitting the front going well on the turn for home. He possibly got to the front a shade earlier than ideal, however, and he was just run out of it close home, going down by a neck. He can gain a measure of compensation here.