NAP: This looks a golden opportunity

Of Corse I Can - 16:56 Stratford

Of Corse I Can has placed form in points and was bought for £30,000 earlier this year, making a very positive start under Rules when finishing runner-up in a novice hurdle at Ffos Las last month. The winner has run well in defeat since, so the form has a solid look to it, and Of Corse I Can wasn't at all given a hard time, leaving the impression he should have learnt plenty for that experience. The drop to two miles isn't an obvious move, but he should have enough class to get away with it in a race which is lacking depth.

No. 3 Of Corse I Can (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.6 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Hooper looks potentially well treated

Hooper - 15:46 Stratford

Hooper was very progressive around this time last year, completing a five-timer over hurdles at this course 13 months ago, and he looks interesting now back in this sphere. He ran respectably from a 5 lb higher mark on his return from seven months off at Uttoxeter, but failed to build on that back over fences last time, his jumping letting him down over the larger obstacles. Hooper is potentially well treated now back hurdling based on his old form and it would be no surprise were he to bounce back.

No. 2 Hooper SBK 5/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Ben Ffrench Davis

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 132

EACH WAY: Rostello rock solid

Rostello - 16:21 Stratford

Rostello was easy to back, but shaped much better than he had on his previous start three months earlier when fourth at Worcester last month, leaving the impression he was back in form before the absence and longer trip seemed to tell. He seems sure to take a step forward for that outing and he tackles a much easier race now, so he looks a solid proposition.