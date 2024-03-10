Serial Winners

Stratford Racing Tips: Hawk to swoop

Horse racing at Stratford
Stratford stages jumps racing on Monday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Stratford on Monday.

  • A Stratford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Stratford Nap - 13:50 - Back Swift Hawk

    Like last year's classy winner Bo Zenith who gave weight away to his rivals, it's highly likely Swift Hawk has more to offer on the back of his Taunton hurdle debut success and he can make light of his penalty.

    Rated in the low-70s on the Flat for William Knight, Swift Hawk was picked up for 85,000 guineas last August, and was able to make an immediate impact for new connections when winning at Taunton in January.

    If the ground is deemed suitable (has been withdrawn because of testing conditions), then he's the one to beat.

    Stratford Next Best - 14:50 - Back Playful Saint

    He may have plenty of weight to shoulder, but Playful Saint reappears off a mark 4 lb lower than when third in the very competitive Imperial Cup at Sandown a year ago and he'll take a bit of stopping if still capable of that level of form.

    Testing ground suits and Playful Saint's yard, which won this race in 2021 with Vision du Puy, is in good form; he's the clear one to beat.

    Handicap hurdle newcomer Schmilsson, who should be suited by the course and may get an easy lead, is feared most ahead of Milldam, though any support for Irish raider Mac's Xpress should be noted.

