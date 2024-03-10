Stratford Racing Tips: Hawk to swoop

A Stratford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Stratford Nap - 13:50 - Back Swift Hawk

No. 1 Swift Hawk SBK 4/7 EXC 1.68 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Like last year's classy winner Bo Zenith who gave weight away to his rivals, it's highly likely Swift Hawk has more to offer on the back of his Taunton hurdle debut success and he can make light of his penalty.

Rated in the low-70s on the Flat for William Knight, Swift Hawk was picked up for 85,000 guineas last August, and was able to make an immediate impact for new connections when winning at Taunton in January.

If the ground is deemed suitable (has been withdrawn because of testing conditions), then he's the one to beat.

Stratford Next Best - 14:50 - Back Playful Saint

No. 1 Playful Saint (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 131

He may have plenty of weight to shoulder, but Playful Saint reappears off a mark 4 lb lower than when third in the very competitive Imperial Cup at Sandown a year ago and he'll take a bit of stopping if still capable of that level of form.

Testing ground suits and Playful Saint's yard, which won this race in 2021 with Vision du Puy, is in good form; he's the clear one to beat.

Handicap hurdle newcomer Schmilsson, who should be suited by the course and may get an easy lead, is feared most ahead of Milldam, though any support for Irish raider Mac's Xpress should be noted.