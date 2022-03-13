Stratford Racing Tips: Fleurman is likely to progress further

NAP: Fleurman taken to follow up

Fleurman - 14:20 Stratford

Fleurman looked a good prospect when getting off the mark over hurdles at Market Rasen last month, hitting the front early in the straight and always doing enough from there to win easily by seven and a half lengths. His strength at the finish suggests the extra distance here won't be an issue and he is still totally unexposed over hurdles. If the form Fleurman showed on the Flat is anything to go by, then it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet.

No. 3 Fleurman (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Raffles Gitane is just the ticket

Raffles Gitane - 13:45 Stratford

Raffles Gitane showed improved form to register a first victory over fences at Huntingdon in January, forging clear on the run-in to land the spoils by two and three quarters lengths in dominant fashion. That form is working out well - the runner-up has won since - and Raffles Gitane is likely to progress further as she gains in experience, so she must be taken seriously in her follow-up bid from just 7 lb higher in the weights.

No. 1 Raffles Gitane (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Harry Whittington

Jockey: Mr Ben Bromley

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 117

EACH-WAY: Corran Cross can boss rivals

Corran Cross - 14:55 Stratford

Corran Cross is yet to run a bad race since joining the Richard Bandey stable and he might well have won but for falling at the second last at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He still held every chance at the time of his exit and his rider was yet to go for the whip. Given a break since, Corran Cross is 1 lb lower in the weights today and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark for his new yard if keeping mistakes to a minimum.