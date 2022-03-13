- Trainer: Olly Murphy
Stratford Racing Tips: Fleurman is likely to progress further
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Stratford on Monday.
"If the form Fleurman showed on the Flat is anything to go by, then it’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the best of him yet."
NAP: Fleurman taken to follow up
Fleurman looked a good prospect when getting off the mark over hurdles at Market Rasen last month, hitting the front early in the straight and always doing enough from there to win easily by seven and a half lengths. His strength at the finish suggests the extra distance here won't be an issue and he is still totally unexposed over hurdles. If the form Fleurman showed on the Flat is anything to go by, then it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet.
NEXT BEST: Raffles Gitane is just the ticket
Raffles Gitane - 13:45 Stratford
Raffles Gitane showed improved form to register a first victory over fences at Huntingdon in January, forging clear on the run-in to land the spoils by two and three quarters lengths in dominant fashion. That form is working out well - the runner-up has won since - and Raffles Gitane is likely to progress further as she gains in experience, so she must be taken seriously in her follow-up bid from just 7 lb higher in the weights.
EACH-WAY: Corran Cross can boss rivals
Corran Cross - 14:55 Stratford
Corran Cross is yet to run a bad race since joining the Richard Bandey stable and he might well have won but for falling at the second last at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He still held every chance at the time of his exit and his rider was yet to go for the whip. Given a break since, Corran Cross is 1 lb lower in the weights today and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark for his new yard if keeping mistakes to a minimum.
|Al Roc