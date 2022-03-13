Cheltenham Free Bets

Stratford Racing Tips: Fleurman is likely to progress further

Racing at Stratford
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Monday's card at Stratford

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Stratford on Monday.

"If the form Fleurman showed on the Flat is anything to go by, then it’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the best of him yet."

NAP: Fleurman taken to follow up

Fleurman - 14:20 Stratford

Fleurman looked a good prospect when getting off the mark over hurdles at Market Rasen last month, hitting the front early in the straight and always doing enough from there to win easily by seven and a half lengths. His strength at the finish suggests the extra distance here won't be an issue and he is still totally unexposed over hurdles. If the form Fleurman showed on the Flat is anything to go by, then it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet.

NEXT BEST: Raffles Gitane is just the ticket

Raffles Gitane - 13:45 Stratford

Raffles Gitane showed improved form to register a first victory over fences at Huntingdon in January, forging clear on the run-in to land the spoils by two and three quarters lengths in dominant fashion. That form is working out well - the runner-up has won since - and Raffles Gitane is likely to progress further as she gains in experience, so she must be taken seriously in her follow-up bid from just 7 lb higher in the weights.

EACH-WAY: Corran Cross can boss rivals

Corran Cross - 14:55 Stratford

Corran Cross is yet to run a bad race since joining the Richard Bandey stable and he might well have won but for falling at the second last at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He still held every chance at the time of his exit and his rider was yet to go for the whip. Given a break since, Corran Cross is 1 lb lower in the weights today and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark for his new yard if keeping mistakes to a minimum.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Fleurman @ 3.259/4 in the 14:20 Stratford
NEXT BEST - Back Raffles Gitane @ 4.03/1 in the 13:45 Stratford
EACH-WAY - Back Corran Cross @ 5.04/1 in the 14:55 Stratford

Stratford 14th Mar (2m1f Nov Hcap Chs)

Monday 14 March, 1.45pm

Raffles Gitane
Nebuchadnezzar
Bobs Bar
Son Of Camas
Morgenstern
Opening Bid
Getaway Luv
Stratford 14th Mar (2m2f Juv Hrd)

Monday 14 March, 2.20pm

Silver Shade
Fleurman
Interne De Sivola
The Hood
Top Brass
This Ones For Fred
Druk
Stratford 14th Mar (2m6f Hcap Chs)

Monday 14 March, 2.55pm

Esprit De Somoza
Corran Cross
Oscar Montel
Family Business
Sussex Ranger
One Forty Seven
Sir Jack Yeats
The Cathal Don
Fly Smart
Al Roc
