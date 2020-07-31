Stewards' Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Summerghand (David O'Meara/Daniel Tudhope)

Second in the Wokingham before getting head back in front in small-field Pontefract handicap. Not so good in the Hackwood latest and on a career-high mark for handicaps now. First-time cheekpieces on.

No. 1 (17) Summerghand (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 26 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 108 Form: 44682216

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 Newbury 6/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Harry Bentley 7.17 07/07/20 Pontefract 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 2.2 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 2/22 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs James Doyle 10.11 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 11.5 27/02/20 Meydan 8/14 Flat 6f 211y Good 8st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 23.38 06/02/20 Meydan 6/10 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 6lbs Mickael Barzalona 5.5 16/01/20 Meydan 4/16 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 8.54 09/01/20 Meydan 4/8 Flat 5f 212y Good 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.13 26/12/19 Wolverhampton 1/6 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 3lbs Shane Gray 7.07 12/10/19 York 10/22 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs David Nolan 17.82 05/10/19 Ascot 4/17 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Daniel Tudhope 34 21/09/19 Ayr 4/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs David Nolan 16 17/08/19 Ripon 2/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 8lbs Daniel Tudhope 8.4 03/08/19 Goodwood 4/27 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 15.13 06/07/19 Haydock Park 3/5 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 3 22/06/19 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 5/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 14.07 05/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs David Nolan 7.52 16/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/15 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 10.45 13/10/18 York 10/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 3lbs David Nolan 15.9 03/10/18 Salisbury 3/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 10lbs Harry Bentley 5.4 22/09/18 Ayr 11/25 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 24

2. Gulliver (David O'Meara/Angus Villiers(5))

A regular in big-field sprint handicaps, usually running with credit (sixth in this last year). Went close at the Curragh a fortnight ago and promising claimer up to take off some of his huge weight.

No. 2 (3) Gulliver SBK 12/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Angus Villiers

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 107 Form: 31-146842

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 Curragh 2/16 Flat 6f 63y Gd/sft + 9st 12lbs G. M. Ryan 8.2 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 4/22 Flat 6f Good + 9st 6lbs Ryan Moore 19.53 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 9st 6lbs Jason Hart 28 07/03/20 Wolverhampton 6/10 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow + 9st 3lbs Jason Hart 8.48 22/02/20 Doha (Qatar) 4/10 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm + 9st 2lbs Jason Hart - 28/01/20 Southwell 1/6 Flat 6f 16y Std + 9st 7lbs Jason Hart 6.2 12/10/19 York 1/22 Flat 6f Soft + 9st 5lbs Jason Hart 27 21/09/19 Ayr 3/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 8st 12lbs Jason Hart 10.5 15/09/19 Curragh 3/24 Flat 6f Good + 9st 4lbs Daniel Tudhope 12.49 31/08/19 Chelmsford City 12/15 Flat 7f Slow + 9st 4lbs Louis Steward 77.69 17/08/19 Ripon 12/17 Flat 6f Soft + 9st 7lbs Shane Gray 50 03/08/19 Goodwood 6/27 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 9st 3lbs Gerald Mosse 55.74 27/07/19 York 15/15 Flat 6f Soft + 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 8.98 29/06/19 York 1/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 9st 2lbs Jason Hart 42 17/06/19 Windsor 4/9 Flat 6f 12y Good + 10st 0lbs James Doyle 15.85 05/06/19 Ripon 3/11 Flat 6f Good + 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 22 15/05/19 York 11/21 Flat 6f Gd/frm + 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 50 25/02/19 Wolverhampton 7/9 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow + 9st 6lbs Adam Kirby 7 16/02/19 Lingfield Park 3/8 Flat 6f 1y Std + 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.2 29/01/19 Wolverhampton 4/7 Flat 6f 20y Std + 10st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 8.37 09/01/19 Kempton Park 3/5 Flat 6f Std/slow + 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 13

3. Tinto (Amanda Perrett/Jim Crowley)

Returned with a career best to land 6f Newmarket handicap and ran well in Sandown Group 3 last month. Struggled in the Hackwood last time and has plenty on his plate here.

No. 3 (8) Tinto SBK 25/1 EXC 65 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 105 Form: 62-661030

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 Newbury 11/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Jason Watson 17.21 05/07/20 Sandown Park 3/11 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 42 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 11/22 Flat 6f Good 9st 9lbs Marco Ghiani 20.47 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 55 15/02/20 Lingfield Park 6/7 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 3lbs Angus Villiers 31.82 01/02/20 Lingfield Park 6/7 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 8.71 16/11/19 Lingfield Park 2/12 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 10.73 29/10/19 Maisons-Laffitte 6/15 Flat 5f 212y Soft 8st 13lbs Maxime Guyon - 04/10/19 Ascot 1/10 Flat 6f Soft 8st 13lbs Marco Ghiani 26 19/09/19 Yarmouth 1/6 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Marco Ghiani 6.47 31/08/19 Sandown Park 2/11 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jason Watson 11.05 23/08/19 Newmarket (July) 3/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 12.74 17/08/19 Newmarket (July) 6/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Darragh Keenan 21 03/08/19 Goodwood 22/23 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 13.46 01/08/19 Goodwood 4/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Pat Dobbs 20.78 16/07/19 Bath 1/5 Flat 5f 10y Firm 8st 13lbs Jason Watson 2.94 05/07/19 Sandown Park 2/7 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Robert Havlin 8.18 30/06/19 Windsor 4/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Robert Havlin 13 18/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/14 Flat 6f Good 8st 8lbs Robert Havlin 37.21 10/05/19 Ascot 3/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 8.6 01/05/19 Bath 2/7 Flat 5f 160y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Robert Havlin 3.8

4. Danzeno (Michael Appleby/Alistair Rawlinson)

As consistent a sprinter as you'll find and beaten less than a length in 5f York contest a fortnight ago. Remains the case that he'll need a huge effort to defy this mark in a deep event like this.

No. 4 (9) Danzeno SBK 20/1 EXC 65 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 105 Form: 134233-93

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 York 3/13 Flat 5f Good 9st 12lbs Adam Kirby 7.15 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 9/22 Flat 6f Good 9st 10lbs Ben Curtis 25.95 12/10/19 York 3/22 Flat 6f Soft 9st 10lbs Theodore Ladd 15.09 05/10/19 Ascot 3/11 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Alistair Rawlinson 8.2 08/09/19 York 2/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Alistair Rawlinson 12.9 31/08/19 Beverley 4/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Alistair Rawlinson 8.25 10/08/19 Ascot 3/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Gerald Mosse 2.85 06/07/19 Haydock Park 1/5 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Alistair Rawlinson 2.44 22/06/19 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 3/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Frankie Dettori 13.23 02/06/19 Nottingham 1/7 Flat 5f 8y Good 9st 13lbs Alistair Rawlinson 10.32 24/07/18 Chelmsford City 5/7 Flat 6f Std 0 9st 12lbs Alistair Rawlinson 10.5 23/06/18 Ascot Wokingham 17/28 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Andrea Atzeni 22.01 16/05/18 York 3/19 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Frankie Dettori 13.5 26/04/18 Chelmsford City 4/6 Flat 6f Std 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 29.3 24/03/18 Doncaster 7/10 Flat 6f 2y Heavy 9st 8lbs Silvestre De Sousa 6.88 15/02/18 Meydan 10/12 Flat 5f 212y Good 9st 6lbs Silvestre De Sousa 14.47 18/01/18 Meydan 5/13 Flat 5f 212y Good 8st 13lbs Silvestre De Sousa 38.79 11/01/18 Meydan 14/16 Flat 4f 214y Gd/frm 8st 8lbs Silvestre De Sousa 24.82 11/11/17 Doncaster 3/14 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 6.6 21/10/17 Ascot Champions Sprint 10/12 Flat 6f Soft 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 74.71 07/10/17 Ascot 4/10 Flat 6f Soft 9st 2lbs Tom Queally 6.8

5. Hey Jonesy (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Scott)

Ended long losing run given a really positive ride in first-time blinkers in the Wokingham last month. Task now is to back that up raised 5 lb on first run at Goodwood and no banker to do so.

No. 5 (15) Hey Jonesy (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 104 Form: 592000-01

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 1/22 Flat 6f Good B 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 19.99 16/06/20 Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap 22/23 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Tom Eaves 34.54 12/10/19 York 15/22 Flat 6f Soft 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 11 21/09/19 Ayr 16/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 15.91 27/07/19 Ascot 12/23 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 9lbs Seamie Heffernan 48 19/07/19 Haydock Park 2/4 Flat 6f 212y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Kevin Stott 2.74 22/06/19 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 9/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm 0 9st 8lbs Kevin Stott 11 15/05/19 York 5/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 0 9st 8lbs Kevin Stott 17 25/04/19 Chelmsford City 2/7 Flat 6f Slow 0 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 4 10/11/18 Doncaster 2/14 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 0 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 19.8 06/10/18 Ascot 3/4 Flat 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 1lbs Martin Harley 9.15 08/09/18 Haydock Park 10/12 Flat 6f Soft 9st 1lbs Kevin Stott 128.83 21/07/18 Newbury 7/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Tom Eaves 15.5 22/06/18 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 5/22 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 78.86 17/05/18 York 2/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Tom Eaves 5.62 18/04/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 7lbs Kevin Stott 6.6 30/09/17 Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park 4/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Kevin Stott 9.03 24/08/17 York 3/19 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Kevin Stott 4.33 29/07/17 York 1/7 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 2.42 14/07/17 Carlisle 2/10 Flat 5f 193y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Tom Eaves 15.73

6. Watan (Richard Hannon/Ryan Moore)

Winner of 2 of his 4 starts as a juvenile (both over 6f) and ran a cracker on first run for 13 months behind Nahaarr at Newbury, beaten 2¼ lengths. Could have more to offer if able to build on that.

No. 6 (16) Watan SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 103 Form: 1251/636-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 Newbury 2/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 11lbs Pat Dobbs 14 07/07/19 Deauville 6/12 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 2lbs Christophe Soumillon - 18/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/5 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 11.61 17/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 16.89 29/10/18 Leicester 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Rossa Ryan 1.79 01/09/18 Sandown Park 5/6 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 7.11 22/08/18 York 2/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 3.64 31/07/18 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 11.07

7. Angel Alexander (Tom Dascombe/Richard Kingscote)

Won the Ayr Gold Cup last season but 2020 has been a write-off so far, struggling in Dubai then well beaten in the Wokingham on return. Visor goes on and been done no favours with the draw.

No. 7 (27) Angel Alexander (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 44 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 103 Form: 8312-5660

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 21/22 Flat 6f Good 9st 9lbs Richard Kingscote 13.99 07/03/20 Meydan 6/16 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 35.91 20/02/20 Meydan 6/9 Flat 4f 214y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 11.19 06/02/20 Meydan 5/9 Flat 5f 212y Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 5.15 29/10/19 Maisons-Laffitte 2/15 Flat 5f 212y Soft 8st 13lbs Richard Kingscote - 21/09/19 Ayr 1/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Richard Kingscote 60 31/08/19 Chester 3/11 Flat 5f 110y Gd/sft 9st 11lbs Richard Kingscote 5.1 04/08/19 Chester 8/10 Flat 6f 17y Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Richard Kingscote 4.96 27/07/19 Chester 1/11 Flat 5f 15y Heavy 9st 7lbs Alistair Rawlinson 3.25 19/07/19 Pontefract 2/5 Flat 5f 3y Soft 9st 8lbs Richard Kingscote 3 29/06/19 Chester 5/7 Flat 5f 15y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jack Mitchell 6.61 15/06/19 Chester 1/7 Flat 5f 15y Heavy 8st 13lbs Jane Elliott 2.28 10/06/19 Windsor 1/8 Flat 5f 21y Soft 9st 3lbs Jane Elliott 4.48 08/05/19 Chester 8/10 Flat 5f 15y Soft 8st 4lbs Jane Elliott 5.2 01/11/18 Wolverhampton 2/7 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 2lbs Paddy Pilley 3.59 12/10/18 York 2/12 Flat 5f Good 9st 2lbs Richard Kingscote 2.56 28/09/18 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 9

8. Nahaarr (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

Looks set to make up into a smart sprinter, landing a gamble with ease in 6f Newbury handicap under this rider a fortnight ago. Worthy favourite and leading claims up 7 lb.

No. 8 (19) Nahaarr (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 101 Form: 11113-431

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 Newbury 1/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 2.7 20/06/20 Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap 3/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs James Doyle 4.27 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 7f Good 8st 9lbs Tom Marquand 2.31 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 3/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Georgia Cox 2.26 05/07/19 Chelmsford City 1/4 Flat 7f Slow 9st 13lbs Georgia Cox 1.12 28/06/19 Newmarket (July) 1/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 1.67 01/06/19 Lingfield Park 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Georgia Cox 2.86 04/05/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 18.82

9. Mr Lupton (Richard Fahey/Connor Murtagh(3))

Won Group 2 sprint at the Curragh last year. Fair run behind Hey Jonesy in the Wokingham last month and handicapper has cut him some more slack in the meantime.

No. 9 (24) Mr Lupton (Ire) SBK 28/1 EXC 46 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 101 Form: 166090-40

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 12/22 Flat 6f Good 9st 8lbs Connor Murtagh 29.95 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs David Nolan 9.5 21/09/19 Ayr 20/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs S. P. Davis 25 24/08/19 York 9/9 Flat 7f Firm 9st 9lbs Paul Hanagan 69.79 04/08/19 Deauville 10/15 Flat 6f 102y Good 9st 3lbs Cristian Demuro - 20/07/19 Curragh 6/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs G. P. Halpin 27 29/06/19 Newcastle 6/6 Flat 6f Slow 9st 8lbs Paul Hanagan 7.4 25/05/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Jamie Spencer 7.09 06/10/18 Ascot 2/10 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Gerald Mosse 4.66 22/09/18 Newbury 1/9 Flat 5f 34y Soft 9st 1lbs Gerald Mosse 3.76 01/09/18 Beverley 7/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 3lbs Paul Hanagan 7.62 24/08/18 York 9/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 11lbs Paul Hanagan 22.26 03/08/18 Goodwood 4/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Paul Hanagan 40 14/07/18 York 1/8 Flat 5f Good 9st 1lbs Jack Garritty 6.62 07/07/18 Sandown Park 7/10 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Tony Hamilton 9.11 23/06/18 Ascot Wokingham 8/28 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Tony Hamilton 21.85 26/05/18 York 1/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Tony Hamilton 21 06/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/15 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jamie Spencer 6.21 24/03/18 Doncaster 2/10 Flat 6f 2y Heavy 9st 8lbs Tony Hamilton 8.4 14/10/17 York 8/20 Flat 6f Good 9st 10lbs Sebastian Woods 9.06 30/09/17 Haydock Park 4/17 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 9lbs Tony Hamilton 25

10. Meraas (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning)

Has come a long way in a short space of time and posted a huge effort when winning the Scottish Stewards' Cup handicap at Hamilton a fortnight ago. Up 6 lb and more to come still.

No. 10 (4) Meraas SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 103 Form: 21191

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/07/20 Hamilton Park 1/9 Flat 6f 6y Good 9st 7lbs Joe Fanning 3.26 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 9/17 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Joe Fanning 5.8 15/06/20 Pontefract 1/8 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Joe Fanning 2.26 02/06/20 Kempton Park 1/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Joe Fanning 11.5 14/03/20 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 6f 20y Slow 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 4

11. Silent Echo (Simon Hodgson/Harry Bentley)

Has returned in top form, winning 6f Newmarket handicap before a fine fifth in the Wokingham and then not seen to best effect behind Nahaarr and Watan at Newbury. Wouldn't dismiss in re-fitted hood.

No. 11 (20) Silent Echo SBK 25/1 EXC 42 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 98 Form: 2/933-2154

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 Newbury 4/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Nicola Currie 13.55 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 5/22 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Tom Marquand 19.78 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 4.51 08/01/20 Kempton Park 2/5 Flat 6f Slow H 9st 2lbs Nicola Currie 4.7 04/12/19 Kempton Park 3/10 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 9.26 23/11/19 Lingfield Park 3/7 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 13.63 31/10/19 Lingfield Park 9/13 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 51.22 20/08/18 Windsor 2/15 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 9st 10lbs Tom Marquand 5.81 04/08/18 Goodwood 8/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Joe Fanning 9.6 23/06/18 Ascot Wokingham 5/28 Flat 6f Gd/frm H 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 31.73 04/06/18 Windsor 1/10 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 8lbs Tom Marquand 5.32 14/05/18 Windsor 1/8 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 10st 3lbs Tom Marquand 3.64 11/05/18 Ascot 2/15 Flat 6f Firm 9st 3lbs Tom Marquand 30.96 30/03/18 Lingfield Park 5/13 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 2lbs Ben Robinson 11 23/02/18 Lingfield Park 6/14 Flat 7f 1y Std H 9st 8lbs Charles Bishop 18.5 06/10/17 Ascot 2/13 Flat 6f Gd/sft H 8st 6lbs Harry Bentley 14.67 19/08/17 Newmarket (July) 4/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft H 8st 7lbs Kieran Shoemark 13.38 14/07/17 York 6/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 12lbs Kieran Shoemark 3.15 27/05/17 Haydock Park 1/5 Flat 7f 37y Firm 9st 2lbs Harry Bentley 13.98 05/05/17 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 0lbs James Doyle 3.31 06/06/16 Windsor 7/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs George Baker 3.15

12. Aljady (Robert Cowell/Charles Bishop)

Has hit the ground running for new yard, winning 6f handicaps at Haydock and Windsor (made all). This plenty tougher up 5 lb but he's very much going the right way.

No. 12 (18) Aljady (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 44 Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 98 Form: 30075-131

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Windsor 1/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Charles Bishop 6.42 25/06/20 Haydock Park 3/8 Flat 6f Firm 9st 4lbs Silvestre De Sousa 2.83 09/06/20 Haydock Park 1/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 4.81 21/09/19 Ayr 5/11 Flat 7f 50y Gd/frm V 9st 5lbs Tony Hamilton 7.4 31/08/19 Chester 7/11 Flat 7f 127y Gd/sft 0 8st 11lbs Tony Hamilton 9.47 31/07/19 Goodwood 10/18 Flat 7f Good 9st 11lbs S. P. Davis 13.5 15/06/19 York 15/20 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Tony Hamilton 11 15/05/19 York 3/21 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Tony Hamilton 10.05 05/10/18 Ascot 2/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Paul Hanagan 7.5 01/08/18 Goodwood 6/18 Flat 7f Good 9st 4lbs Paul Hanagan 7.11 04/07/18 Thirsk 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Paul Hanagan 3.3 23/06/18 Redcar 1/6 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Graham Lee 4 30/10/17 Redcar 1/14 Flat 5f 217y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Adam McNamara 11.19

13. Barbill (Mick Channon/John Egan)

Listed winner at 2 yrs. Gelded and made successful return in 6f Haydock handicap in June, staying on well from Kimifive. Back up 5 lb but dangerous to dismiss after that great comeback.

No. 13 (21) Barbill (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 28 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 97 Form: 0055608-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/06/20 Haydock Park 1/8 Flat 6f Firm 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 8.37 04/10/19 Ascot 8/10 Flat 6f Soft 0 8st 12lbs John Egan 12.5 21/09/19 Ayr 21/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Nathan Evans 38.79 10/08/19 Ascot 6/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 13lbs Mark Zahra 13.6 20/07/19 Newbury 5/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Franny Norton 19.73 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 5/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs John Egan 43.23 15/06/19 York 13/22 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Gerald Mosse 36 08/06/19 Maisons-Laffitte 10/11 Flat 6f 102y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs John Egan - 18/05/19 Newbury 4/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Gerald Mosse 26.6 13/04/19 Chantilly 6/8 Flat 5f 103y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs John Egan - 20/02/19 Newcastle 4/7 Flat 6f Slow 9st 3lbs John Egan 2.91 13/11/18 Chantilly 1/10 Flat 5f 103y Soft 8st 12lbs Gerald Mosse - 27/10/18 Doncaster 2/9 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 1lbs John Egan 7.91 12/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs John Egan 20 16/09/18 Curragh 1/18 Flat 6f 63y Good 9st 3lbs John Egan 9.23 27/08/18 Ripon 5/7 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs John Egan 11.78 15/08/18 Deauville 2/6 Flat 4f 214y Good 8st 12lbs John Egan - 01/08/18 Goodwood 6/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 1lbs John Egan 40 20/07/18 Newbury 4/5 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Charles Bishop 9.6 06/07/18 Sandown Park 4/7 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Charles Bishop 6.26 19/06/18 Ascot Coventry 17/23 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Charles Bishop 109.43

14. Swindler (Ed Walker/Louis Steward)

Not knocked about on his return at Newmarket in the first week back and could be capable of better. Won 2 well-run 6f Ascot handicaps last season and big effort here wouldn't be a surprise.

No. 14 (23) Swindler SBK 14/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Louis Steward

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 96 Form: 223/151-5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.02 07/09/19 Ascot 1/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Louis Steward 4.88 27/07/19 Newmarket (July) 5/10 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Liam Keniry 3.58 12/07/19 Ascot 1/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Liam Keniry 3.5 10/10/18 Nottingham 3/10 Flat 6f 18y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Gerald Mosse 2.29 18/09/18 Yarmouth 2/7 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs William Buick 2.83 20/08/18 Windsor 2/16 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Liam Keniry 18.99

15. Chairmanoftheboard (Mick Channon/Rob Hornby)

Always been well regarded (impressive C&D-winner on debut) and has found his niche as a sprinter this term, readily landing 6f Newmarket handicap 3 weeks ago. Respected up 6 lb.

No. 15 (14) Chairmanoftheboard (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 55 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 95 Form: 544-23141

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 1/10 Flat 6f Good 8st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 9.4 28/06/20 Windsor 4/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Rob Hornby 3.3 16/06/20 Windsor 1/10 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 4.55 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Andrea Atzeni 8.09 06/03/20 Chelmsford City 2/7 Flat 1m Slow 9st 7lbs Charles Bishop 5.64 28/10/19 Kempton Park 4/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 3lbs Scott McCullagh 16.5 16/10/19 Kempton Park 4/14 Flat 1m Std 8st 13lbs Callum Shepherd 60.36 18/09/19 Yarmouth 5/5 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Gerald Mosse 25 15/05/19 York 17/19 Flat 7f Gd/frm V 9st 4lbs Andrea Atzeni 68.21 20/04/19 Kempton Park 6/7 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 46 12/04/19 Newbury 10/14 Flat 7f Soft 9st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 18 06/03/19 Kempton Park 4/8 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 14.95 27/10/18 Newbury 6/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Charles Bishop 2.47 14/10/18 Goodwood 1/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 1lbs Charles Bishop 2.18

16. Stone Of Destiny (Andrew Balding/Silvestre De Sousa)

Won 5f Ascot handicap last summer having run well from a poor draw in this the week before. Good sixth in the Wokingham this term but has run poorly either side of that effort. Others preferred.

No. 16 (10) Stone Of Destiny SBK 20/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 95 Form: 81080-460

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Ascot 13/18 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Rob Hornby 8.1 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 6/22 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 41.02 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Silvestre De Sousa 5.8 21/09/19 Ayr 18/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs P. J. McDonald 78.15 07/09/19 Ascot 8/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Rob Hornby 30.89 21/08/19 York 19/22 Flat 5f 89y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 18 10/08/19 Ascot 1/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Filip Minarik 6.95 03/08/19 Goodwood 8/27 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 50 13/07/19 Ascot 6/19 Flat 5f Firm 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 15.46 22/06/19 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 13/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Silvestre De Sousa 32.45 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 8/14 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Silvestre De Sousa 10.01 19/04/19 Lingfield Park 10/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 5lbs David Probert 50.58 23/03/19 Lingfield Park 7/10 Flat 5f 6y Std 9st 13lbs James Doyle 4.05 23/02/19 Doha (Qatar) 2/8 Flat 5f 212y Good 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy - 02/02/19 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 21.75 22/01/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 5f Slow 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 5.13 25/08/18 Newmarket (July) 6/7 Flat 6f Good 8st 12lbs Martin Dwyer 38.15 03/08/18 Goodwood 7/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Oisin Murphy 90.45 14/07/18 York 7/8 Flat 5f Good 8st 10lbs David Probert 4.24 22/06/18 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 4/22 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 364.59 19/05/18 Newbury 7/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 27

17. Louie De Palma (Clive Cox/Hector Crouch)

Won 6f Ascot handicap last season and ran well in the Wokingham consolation there on his return. Not so good behind Aljady at Windsor since but was a good second in the Richmond here as a 2-y-o.

No. 17 (26) Louie De Palma SBK 25/1 EXC 55 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 93 Form: 123364-47

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Windsor 7/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 5.1 20/06/20 Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap 4/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 4lbs Adam Kirby 31.79 12/10/19 York 4/22 Flat 6f Soft 9st 0lbs Hector Crouch 15.5 21/09/19 Ayr 6/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Hector Crouch 26.82 12/07/19 Ascot 3/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 10st 1lbs Adam Kirby 8.38 24/06/19 Windsor 3/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 10st 1lbs Adam Kirby 4.9 08/06/19 Newmarket (July) 2/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 10.83 10/05/19 Ascot 1/11 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 7.8 31/03/19 Doncaster 5/17 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 7.73 27/10/18 Kempton Park 10/11 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 4lbs Amelia Glass 11.2 03/10/18 Salisbury 2/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 6.4 22/09/18 Ayr 10/23 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 6lbs David Probert 76.22 20/08/18 Windsor 12/15 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 11.52 28/07/18 Ascot 27/27 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 8lbs David Probert 70 04/06/18 Windsor 2/10 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 4lbs Adam Kirby 4.7 12/05/18 Ascot 18/27 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Hector Crouch 14.18 31/07/14 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 29 11/07/14 Ascot 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Tate 3.15 23/06/14 Windsor 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Tate 4.37

18. Lexington Dash (Richard Hannon/Thore Hammer Hansen(3))

Has returned an improved model this year, winning a couple of 6f Newmarket events before a cracking effort when not seen to best effect in good 3-y-o handicap on the July Course. Can progress further.

No. 18 (25) Lexington Dash (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Thore Hammer Hansen

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 97 Form: 24-2114

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 4/17 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 9.85 28/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/4 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 4.27 20/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Rossa Ryan 2.92 18/01/20 Chelmsford City 2/9 Flat 7f Slow 8st 10lbs Ben Curtis 1.85 09/12/19 Newcastle 4/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 2.23 23/11/19 Lingfield Park 2/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 5lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 10.5

19. Kimifive (Joseph Tuite/Cieren Fallon(3))

Lurking on a good mark and feeling is he has a big handicap in him, again catching the eye in the Bunbury Cup 3 weeks ago. Drop back to 6f fine and a course winner, so considered under Cieren Fallon.

No. 19 (1) Kimifive (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Joseph Tuite

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 92 Form: 0672-5626

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Newmarket (July) 6/17 Flat 7f Good 8st 8lbs Richard Kingscote 25.6 25/06/20 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 6f Firm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 8.05 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Oisin Murphy 13.5 22/01/20 Kempton Park 5/5 Flat 7f Std 9st 7lbs Charles Bishop 5.26 09/10/19 Kempton Park 2/13 Flat 7f Std 9st 4lbs Jimmy Quinn 26 07/09/19 Ascot 7/16 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 5lbs Jimmy Quinn 21 24/08/19 Goodwood 6/12 Flat 7f Good 8st 8lbs Harry Bentley 6.64 03/08/19 Goodwood 10/27 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Shane Kelly 48.95 27/07/19 Ascot 10/23 Flat 7f Gd/sft 8st 10lbs William Cox 65 06/07/19 Haydock Park 2/7 Flat 7f 37y Good 9st 6lbs David Egan 7.17 27/06/19 Newmarket (July) 6/12 Flat 7f Good 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 6.8 24/05/19 Curragh 7/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 5.43 11/05/19 Ascot 7/26 Flat 7f Good 8st 7lbs Shane Kelly 19.7 04/05/19 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Shane Kelly 33.69 16/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 12/15 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 14 22/09/18 Ayr 19/23 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 4lbs Edward Greatrex 20 08/09/18 Ascot 6/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Nicola Currie 8.9 20/08/18 Windsor 4/15 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Nicola Currie 9 28/07/18 Newmarket (July) 2/4 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 6lbs Nicola Currie 3.72 12/07/18 Newmarket (July) 6/20 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Nicola Currie 47.05 01/07/18 Windsor 1/4 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 8lbs Nicola Currie 2.72

20. Open Wide (Amanda Perrett/Pat Dobbs)

Ran a screamer in second in this off 3 lb higher last year, coming from a long way back having met trouble at a key stage. Not so good yet this term but no surprise to see a revival now.

No. 20 (12) Open Wide (Usa) SBK 33/1 EXC 36 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 92 Form: 22438-058

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Windsor 8/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm B 9st 6lbs Ryan Moore 9.1 14/06/20 Goodwood 5/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 9st 5lbs Pat Dobbs 6.85 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 10/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 16 14/09/19 Doncaster 8/22 Flat 5f 143y Gd/frm B 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 14.02 07/09/19 Ascot 3/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Scott McCullagh 8.4 23/08/19 Goodwood 4/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Pat Dobbs 3.26 03/08/19 Goodwood 2/27 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 8st 12lbs Pat Dobbs 22 29/07/19 Windsor 2/16 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm B 9st 8lbs Pat Dobbs 15.91 13/07/19 Ascot 2/19 Flat 5f Firm B 9st 0lbs Charles Bishop 21 24/06/19 Windsor 1/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm B 9st 11lbs Pat Dobbs 8.4 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 10/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm O 8st 7lbs Harry Bentley 39.22 16/05/19 York 7/21 Flat 5f Gd/frm O 8st 10lbs Jim Crowley 16 04/05/19 Goodwood 5/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm O 9st 6lbs Pat Dobbs 10.24 18/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 5f Good B 9st 6lbs Andrea Atzeni 7.4 15/09/18 Doncaster 15/21 Flat 5f 143y Good D 8st 12lbs Andrea Atzeni 17.4 08/09/18 Ascot 2/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 7.6 20/08/18 Windsor 3/15 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 9.8 04/08/18 Goodwood 13/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 8st 6lbs Hayley Turner 120 23/07/18 Windsor 3/5 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm B 9st 12lbs Jim Crowley 2.77 14/07/18 Ascot 14/20 Flat 5f Gd/frm V 8st 12lbs Martin Dwyer 21.61 06/07/18 Sandown Park 3/7 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm B 9st 12lbs Jim Crowley 3.75

21. Venturous (David Barron/Kieran O'Neill)

Went down narrowly in the consolation race last year and has improved further in 2020, a poor run at Ascot (has misfired all 3 starts there) last time excused. Could go well at big odds.

No. 21 (6) Venturous (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 75 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 90 Form: 270-17220

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Ascot 15/18 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Pat Dobbs 32.64 27/06/20 Newcastle 2/12 Flat 5f Slow 8st 8lbs Hollie Doyle 6.83 24/06/20 Haydock Park 2/13 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Ben Curtis 14.9 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Harry Bentley 16.94 17/01/20 Newcastle 1/6 Flat 5f Slow 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 5.05 21/09/19 Ayr 10/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Robbie Downey 17.3 15/09/19 Curragh 7/24 Flat 6f Good 8st 10lbs R. P. Downey 27 03/08/19 Goodwood 2/23 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 20.02 27/07/19 Chester 9/11 Flat 5f 15y Heavy 9st 7lbs David Probert 40 08/07/19 Ayr 3/7 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Robbie Downey 6.02 27/06/19 Curragh 8/16 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 7lbs C. D. Hayes 14.33 08/06/19 Chelmsford City 8/10 Flat 5f Std/slow 8st 10lbs Robbie Downey 23.8 20/05/19 Redcar 1/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 5lbs Robbie Downey 12 06/04/19 Wolverhampton 1/10 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 8lbs Sean Levey 5.42 26/03/19 Wolverhampton 2/11 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 5lbs Sean Levey 20 01/11/18 Wolverhampton 6/12 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 6lbs Robert Winston 7.2 09/10/18 Newcastle 10/13 Flat 5f Slow B 9st 3lbs Ben Curtis 12.88 15/09/18 Chester 8/12 Flat 6f 17y Soft 9st 2lbs Franny Norton 11 08/09/18 Thirsk 10/16 Flat 6f Soft H 9st 6lbs Clifford Lee 7.48 01/09/18 Chester 4/10 Flat 5f 110y Gd/frm H 8st 5lbs John Egan 29 22/08/18 Carlisle 4/13 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs Ben Curtis 7.43

22. Teruntum Star (David C. Griffiths/Jimmy Quinn)

Bagged another couple of sprint handicaps last year and took a step back in the right direction at York last week, shaping like a horse finding its form. Wouldn't dismiss from stall 2.

No. 22 (2) Teruntum Star (Fr) SBK 33/1 EXC 90 Trainer: David C. Griffiths

Jockey: Jimmy Quinn

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 90 Form: 0351-0075

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/07/20 York 5/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 0 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 95.34 16/07/20 Hamilton Park 7/9 Flat 6f 6y Good 0 9st 9lbs David Allan 96.51 20/06/20 Ascot Wokingham Stakes 22/22 Flat 6f Good 0 9st 0lbs Alistair Rawlinson 183.46 14/06/20 Doncaster 11/12 Flat 5f 3y Good 0 9st 1lbs Alistair Rawlinson 44.72 25/10/19 Newbury 1/14 Flat 6f Heavy 0 9st 7lbs Alistair Rawlinson 19.79 19/10/19 Catterick Bridge 5/14 Flat 5f Soft 0 8st 13lbs Alistair Rawlinson 34 05/10/19 Ascot 3/17 Flat 5f Gd/sft 0 9st 2lbs David Allan 148.67 14/09/19 Doncaster 22/22 Flat 5f 143y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Phil Dennis 225.69 05/08/19 Ripon 7/8 Flat 6f Gd/sft V 9st 12lbs Kevin Stott 11.18 19/07/19 Hamilton Park 13/13 Flat 6f 6y Soft V 9st 3lbs Dylan Hogan 55 08/06/19 Newmarket (July) 11/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 0 9st 10lbs Kevin Stott 29 27/04/19 Ripon 14/15 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Kevin Stott 10.14 17/04/19 Beverley 1/6 Flat 5f Good 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 6.7 18/01/19 Lingfield Park 6/6 Flat 6f 1y Std 0 8st 13lbs Josephine Gordon 7.69 03/01/19 Chelmsford City 7/7 Flat 5f Slow V 9st 1lbs Josephine Gordon 8.2 04/12/18 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 5f 6y Std V 8st 13lbs Josephine Gordon 11.05 07/11/18 Nottingham 2/7 Flat 5f 8y Gd/sft V 9st 1lbs Josephine Gordon 7.25 26/10/18 Doncaster 12/14 Flat 6f 2y Good 0 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 7.52 13/10/18 York 4/17 Flat 6f Soft V 9st 2lbs Andrew Mullen 9.31 22/09/18 Ayr 8/25 Flat 6f Heavy 0 9st 1lbs Kevin Stott 32 18/08/18 Ripon 20/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 0 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 16.2

23. Brian The Snail (Richard Fahey/Megan Nicholls(3))

Successful return in 6f Newcastle handicap and fair effort at Ripon 8 days ago. Inconsistent, but the type to pop up with a huge run in a race like this. Drawn highest of all.

No. 23 (28) Brian The Snail (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 75 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Megan Nicholls

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 90 Form: 500030-13

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 24/07/20 Ripon 3/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Tony Hamilton 10.5 01/06/20 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 4lbs Tony Hamilton 8.06 31/08/19 Chester 10/11 Flat 5f 110y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs S. P. Davis 10.4 27/08/19 Ripon 3/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Tony Hamilton 7.98 17/08/19 Ripon 13/19 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Josephine Gordon 14.46 03/08/19 Goodwood 15/23 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Tony Hamilton 31.78 27/07/19 York 12/15 Flat 6f Soft 8st 9lbs Tony Hamilton 32 13/07/19 Ascot 5/19 Flat 5f Firm 8st 9lbs Josephine Gordon 37.76 29/06/19 Newcastle 5/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 8lbs Paul Hanagan 15.5 13/06/19 Nottingham 6/9 Flat 6f 18y Heavy 9st 12lbs Paul Hanagan 8.39 31/05/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Paul Hanagan 2.28 18/05/19 Thirsk 5/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Connor Murtagh 11.93 10/05/19 Chester 11/12 Flat 7f 127y Soft 8st 8lbs S. P. Davis 27 20/04/19 Musselburgh 6/10 Flat 7f 33y Good 9st 6lbs Paul Hanagan 9.8 30/03/19 Doncaster 12/16 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 8lbs S. P. Davis 25 16/10/18 Leicester 4/7 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Tony Hamilton 7.37 13/10/18 York 8/17 Flat 6f Soft 8st 13lbs Paul Hanagan 20 22/09/18 Ayr 9/25 Flat 6f Heavy 0 8st 12lbs Jack Garritty 40.55 01/09/18 Chelmsford City 10/15 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs Connor Beasley 140 18/08/18 Ripon 18/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Tony Hamilton 57.07 28/07/18 Ascot 23/27 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs William Buick 55

24. Atalanta's Boy (David Menuisier/Thomas Geatrex(3))

Two from 2 in C&D handicaps and has returned in good heart, winning at Chelmsford then chinned on the line at Windsor. This is the toughest task he's faced but his course form will count for plenty.

No. 24 (5) Atalanta's Boy SBK 25/1 EXC 32 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 88 Form: 611619-12

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Windsor 2/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm H 9st 5lbs Thomas Greatrex 5.54 08/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/12 Flat 6f Slow H 9st 6lbs Thomas Greatrex 7.6 25/10/19 Newbury 9/14 Flat 6f Heavy H 8st 12lbs Jason Watson 4.98 25/09/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 6f Heavy H 9st 1lbs Thomas Greatrex 4.7 15/08/19 Chepstow 6/7 Flat 6f 16y Gd/sft H 9st 2lbs Thomas Greatrex 2.79 25/07/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 6f 2y Firm H 9st 7lbs Thomas Greatrex 3.5 23/05/19 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm H 9st 6lbs Thomas Greatrex 4.8 26/04/19 Doncaster 6/14 Flat 7f 6y Good H 9st 4lbs Pierre-Louis Jamin 7.6 08/04/19 Redcar 4/13 Flat 7f Good H 10st 0lbs Pierre-Louis Jamin 34 13/09/18 Ffos Las 3/11 Flat 7f 80y Gd/sft H 9st 2lbs Fran Berry 13.24 17/04/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 9/13 Flat 7f Gd/sft H 9st 0lbs Luke Morris 446.24

25. Wedding Date (Richard Hannon/Theodore Ladd(3))

Dual winner last summer and at the top of her game at present, runner-up in 6f handicaps (behind Chairmanoftheboard at Windsor) before catching the eye in good Ascot event 3 weeks ago. Interesting.

No. 25 (13) Wedding Date SBK 25/1 EXC 34 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Theodore Ladd

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 88 Form: 3360-8226

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Ascot 6/18 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 22.72 26/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 12lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 9.18 16/06/20 Windsor 2/10 Flat 6f 12y Good 9st 5lbs Pat Dobbs 24.62 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/9 Flat 5f Good 8st 13lbs Pat Dobbs 19.28 07/09/19 Ascot 10/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 15.05 24/08/19 York 6/19 Flat 5f Firm 8st 6lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 16.88 26/07/19 Ascot 3/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 7lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 31.17 16/07/19 Bath 3/5 Flat 5f 10y Firm 9st 7lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.25 08/07/19 Windsor 3/6 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 3.65 22/06/19 Newmarket (July) 1/7 Flat 5f Good 8st 6lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 7 15/06/19 York 11/22 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 6lbs Clifford Lee 53.9 25/05/19 Chester 6/9 Flat 6f 17y Good 9st 9lbs Jamie Gormley 7.32 17/05/19 York 1/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Clifford Lee 29.01 27/04/19 Ripon 5/9 Flat 5f Good 9st 6lbs Rossa Ryan 6.23 21/01/19 Wolverhampton 2/8 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 4lbs Rossa Ryan 11.5 05/01/19 Kempton Park 4/5 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 5.1 19/11/18 Kempton Park 1/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Clifford Lee 5.3 30/10/18 Catterick Bridge 2/11 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Clifford Lee 10.2 06/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 14/28 Flat 6f Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Silvestre De Sousa 16.69 02/07/18 Pontefract 3/4 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.6 09/06/18 Beverley 6/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Pat Dobbs 5.09

26. Concierge (Michael Attwater/Martin Dwyer)

Won 6f Wolverhampton handicap in February. Got bogged down in the mud at Haydock (7f) last month and has moved yards again in the meantime. Others preferred.

No. 26 (7) Concierge (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 100 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Martin Dwyer

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 87 Form: 9-3231755

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Haydock Park 5/9 Flat 7f 37y Heavy 8st 11lbs Tom Marquand 9.55 27/06/20 Newcastle 5/13 Flat 6f Slow 8st 7lbs Thomas Greatrex 20.53 07/03/20 Wolverhampton 7/8 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 5 24/02/20 Wolverhampton 1/6 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow 8st 7lbs Silvestre De Sousa 2.68 19/02/20 Kempton Park 3/7 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 2lbs David Probert 12.5 18/01/20 Chelmsford City 2/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 13.47 08/01/20 Newcastle 3/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 7lbs Paul Mulrennan 18 31/12/19 Lingfield Park 9/11 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 7lbs Ben Curtis 19.1 28/10/19 Kempton Park 9/11 Flat 6f Std V 8st 12lbs Harry Bentley 22 14/09/19 Chelmsford City 5/8 Flat 6f Std V 9st 0lbs Megan Nicholls 11 07/09/19 Ascot 3/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm V 9st 5lbs Megan Nicholls 25.66 23/08/19 Newmarket (July) 7/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Hayley Turner 10.69 16/08/19 Chelmsford City 3/7 Flat 5f Slow B 9st 7lbs Gerald Mosse 6.2 01/08/19 Goodwood 5/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Harry Bentley 32.47 12/07/19 Ascot 5/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Harry Bentley 25 04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 10/12 Flat 6f Good 0 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 18.39 19/04/19 Lingfield Park 5/12 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 5lbs William Buick 10.36 23/02/19 Doha (Qatar) 8/14 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 2lbs James Doyle - 21/12/18 Doha (Qatar) 1/10 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 2lbs Jason Watson - 23/10/18 Newcastle 1/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 8.8 12/10/18 York 5/13 Flat 5f 89y Good 9st 6lbs Jason Watson 8.2

27. George Bowen (Richard Fahey/Paddy Mathers)

Not won for a while but pushed Summerghand close when back to form at Pontefract early last month. Completely blew the start at York last week, though. Fifth in this in 2018.

No. 27 (22) George Bowen (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 65 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 87 Form: 90000-820

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/07/20 York 12/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 0lbs Barry McHugh 9.69 07/07/20 Pontefract 2/6 Flat 6f Gd/sft V 8st 2lbs Paddy Mathers 11 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 2lbs David Nolan 11.83 12/10/19 York 22/22 Flat 6f Soft V 8st 12lbs Paul Hanagan 116.52 21/09/19 Ayr 19/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 8st 10lbs Paul Hanagan 70 17/08/19 Ripon 11/17 Flat 6f Soft V 9st 7lbs Tony Hamilton 44.28 03/08/19 Goodwood 21/27 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 5lbs Tony Hamilton 100 19/07/19 Hamilton Park 9/13 Flat 6f 6y Soft V 9st 9lbs S. P. Davis 33 29/06/19 York 7/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 10lbs Russell Harris 18.5 16/06/19 Salisbury 6/6 Flat 6f Soft V 9st 5lbs Tony Hamilton 7.73 15/05/19 York 8/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 8lbs Paul Hanagan 28 19/04/19 Lingfield Park 2/11 Flat 6f 1y Std V 9st 5lbs David Nolan 21 30/03/19 Kempton Park 1/11 Flat 6f Std V 9st 7lbs Sebastian Woods 8.27 23/03/19 Lingfield Park 8/10 Flat 5f 6y Std V 9st 12lbs Sebastian Woods 8.8 09/03/19 Wolverhampton 3/10 Flat 6f 20y Std V 9st 5lbs Paul Hanagan 10.5 13/10/18 York 13/17 Flat 6f Soft V 9st 9lbs Oakley Brown 19.38 06/10/18 Ascot 9/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft V 9st 5lbs Sebastian Woods 68.87 22/09/18 Ayr 12/25 Flat 6f Heavy V 9st 9lbs Sebastian Woods 34 04/08/18 Goodwood 5/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 6lbs Sebastian Woods 16.57 20/07/18 Hamilton Park 1/10 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm V 9st 10lbs Sebastian Woods 6.13 23/06/18 Ascot Wokingham 6/28 Flat 6f Gd/frm V 9st 1lbs Sebastian Woods 28.22

28. I Am A Dreamer (Paul Midgley/David Egan)

Right back on song on only second run for new yard when landing 6f Ripon handicap in June. Not disgraced in tougher race at Ascot 3 weeks ago but this even harder if anything.

No. 28 (11) I Am A Dreamer SBK 50/1 EXC 200 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 87 Form: 31777-017