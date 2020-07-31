- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 108
Stewards' Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Stewards' Cup and pick out their 1-2-3...
"Looks set to make up into a smart sprinter..."
Timeform on Nahaarr
1. Summerghand (David O'Meara/Daniel Tudhope)
Second in the Wokingham before getting head back in front in small-field Pontefract handicap. Not so good in the Hackwood latest and on a career-high mark for handicaps now. First-time cheekpieces on.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|Newbury
|6/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Harry Bentley
|7.17
|07/07/20
|Pontefract
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|2.2
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|2/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|10.11
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|11.5
|27/02/20
|Meydan
|8/14
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|23.38
|06/02/20
|Meydan
|6/10
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Mickael Barzalona
|5.5
|16/01/20
|Meydan
|4/16
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.54
|09/01/20
|Meydan
|4/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.13
|26/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Shane Gray
|7.07
|12/10/19
|York
|10/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|David Nolan
|17.82
|05/10/19
|Ascot
|4/17
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|34
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|4/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|David Nolan
|16
|17/08/19
|Ripon
|2/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 8lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.4
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|4/27
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|15.13
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|3/5
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3
|22/06/19
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|5/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|14.07
|05/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|David Nolan
|7.52
|16/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/15
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|10.45
|13/10/18
|York
|10/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|David Nolan
|15.9
|03/10/18
|Salisbury
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Harry Bentley
|5.4
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|11/25
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|24
2. Gulliver (David O'Meara/Angus Villiers(5))
A regular in big-field sprint handicaps, usually running with credit (sixth in this last year). Went close at the Curragh a fortnight ago and promising claimer up to take off some of his huge weight.
A regular in big-field sprint handicaps, usually running with credit (sixth in this last year). Went close at the Curragh a fortnight ago and promising claimer up to take off some of his huge weight.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|Curragh
|2/16
|Flat
|6f 63y
|Gd/sft
|+
|9st 12lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|8.2
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|4/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|+
|9st 6lbs
|Ryan Moore
|19.53
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 6lbs
|Jason Hart
|28
|07/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|6/10
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|+
|9st 3lbs
|Jason Hart
|8.48
|22/02/20
|Doha (Qatar)
|4/10
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Hart
|-
|28/01/20
|Southwell
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std
|+
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Hart
|6.2
|12/10/19
|York
|1/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|+
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|27
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|3/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|8st 12lbs
|Jason Hart
|10.5
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|3/24
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|+
|9st 4lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|12.49
|31/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|12/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|+
|9st 4lbs
|Louis Steward
|77.69
|17/08/19
|Ripon
|12/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|+
|9st 7lbs
|Shane Gray
|50
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|6/27
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 3lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|55.74
|27/07/19
|York
|15/15
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|+
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.98
|29/06/19
|York
|1/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Hart
|42
|17/06/19
|Windsor
|4/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|+
|10st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|15.85
|05/06/19
|Ripon
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|+
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|22
|15/05/19
|York
|11/21
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|+
|9st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|50
|25/02/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/9
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|+
|9st 6lbs
|Adam Kirby
|7
|16/02/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/8
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|+
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.2
|29/01/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/7
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|+
|10st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|8.37
|09/01/19
|Kempton Park
|3/5
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|+
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|13
3. Tinto (Amanda Perrett/Jim Crowley)
Returned with a career best to land 6f Newmarket handicap and ran well in Sandown Group 3 last month. Struggled in the Hackwood last time and has plenty on his plate here.
Returned with a career best to land 6f Newmarket handicap and ran well in Sandown Group 3 last month. Struggled in the Hackwood last time and has plenty on his plate here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|Newbury
|11/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Watson
|17.21
|05/07/20
|Sandown Park
|3/11
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|42
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|11/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|20.47
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|55
|15/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|6/7
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Angus Villiers
|31.82
|01/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|6/7
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|8.71
|16/11/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/12
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|10.73
|29/10/19
|Maisons-Laffitte
|6/15
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Maxime Guyon
|-
|04/10/19
|Ascot
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|26
|19/09/19
|Yarmouth
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Marco Ghiani
|6.47
|31/08/19
|Sandown Park
|2/11
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|11.05
|23/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|12.74
|17/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|6/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|21
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|22/23
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|13.46
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|4/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|20.78
|16/07/19
|Bath
|1/5
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Firm
|8st 13lbs
|Jason Watson
|2.94
|05/07/19
|Sandown Park
|2/7
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Robert Havlin
|8.18
|30/06/19
|Windsor
|4/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Robert Havlin
|13
|18/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Robert Havlin
|37.21
|10/05/19
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|8.6
|01/05/19
|Bath
|2/7
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Robert Havlin
|3.8
4. Danzeno (Michael Appleby/Alistair Rawlinson)
As consistent a sprinter as you'll find and beaten less than a length in 5f York contest a fortnight ago. Remains the case that he'll need a huge effort to defy this mark in a deep event like this.
As consistent a sprinter as you'll find and beaten less than a length in 5f York contest a fortnight ago. Remains the case that he'll need a huge effort to defy this mark in a deep event like this.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|York
|3/13
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Adam Kirby
|7.15
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|9/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Ben Curtis
|25.95
|12/10/19
|York
|3/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 10lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|15.09
|05/10/19
|Ascot
|3/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|8.2
|08/09/19
|York
|2/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|12.9
|31/08/19
|Beverley
|4/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|8.25
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|2.85
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|1/5
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|2.44
|22/06/19
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|3/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|13.23
|02/06/19
|Nottingham
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Good
|9st 13lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|10.32
|24/07/18
|Chelmsford City
|5/7
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|0
|9st 12lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|10.5
|23/06/18
|Ascot Wokingham
|17/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|22.01
|16/05/18
|York
|3/19
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|13.5
|26/04/18
|Chelmsford City
|4/6
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|29.3
|24/03/18
|Doncaster
|7/10
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Heavy
|9st 8lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|6.88
|15/02/18
|Meydan
|10/12
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|14.47
|18/01/18
|Meydan
|5/13
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|38.79
|11/01/18
|Meydan
|14/16
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|24.82
|11/11/17
|Doncaster
|3/14
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|6.6
|21/10/17
|Ascot Champions Sprint
|10/12
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|74.71
|07/10/17
|Ascot
|4/10
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Queally
|6.8
5. Hey Jonesy (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Scott)
Ended long losing run given a really positive ride in first-time blinkers in the Wokingham last month. Task now is to back that up raised 5 lb on first run at Goodwood and no banker to do so.
Ended long losing run given a really positive ride in first-time blinkers in the Wokingham last month. Task now is to back that up raised 5 lb on first run at Goodwood and no banker to do so.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|1/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|19.99
|16/06/20
|Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap
|22/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Eaves
|34.54
|12/10/19
|York
|15/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|11
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|16/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|15.91
|27/07/19
|Ascot
|12/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|48
|19/07/19
|Haydock Park
|2/4
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Kevin Stott
|2.74
|22/06/19
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|9/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 8lbs
|Kevin Stott
|11
|15/05/19
|York
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 8lbs
|Kevin Stott
|17
|25/04/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|4
|10/11/18
|Doncaster
|2/14
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|19.8
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|3/4
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Martin Harley
|9.15
|08/09/18
|Haydock Park
|10/12
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Kevin Stott
|128.83
|21/07/18
|Newbury
|7/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Eaves
|15.5
|22/06/18
|Ascot Commonwealth Cup
|5/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|78.86
|17/05/18
|York
|2/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Eaves
|5.62
|18/04/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Kevin Stott
|6.6
|30/09/17
|Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Kevin Stott
|9.03
|24/08/17
|York
|3/19
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Kevin Stott
|4.33
|29/07/17
|York
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|2.42
|14/07/17
|Carlisle
|2/10
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Eaves
|15.73
6. Watan (Richard Hannon/Ryan Moore)
Winner of 2 of his 4 starts as a juvenile (both over 6f) and ran a cracker on first run for 13 months behind Nahaarr at Newbury, beaten 2¼ lengths. Could have more to offer if able to build on that.
Winner of 2 of his 4 starts as a juvenile (both over 6f) and ran a cracker on first run for 13 months behind Nahaarr at Newbury, beaten 2¼ lengths. Could have more to offer if able to build on that.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Newbury
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|14
|07/07/19
|Deauville
|6/12
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Christophe Soumillon
|-
|18/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/5
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|11.61
|17/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|6/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|16.89
|29/10/18
|Leicester
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|1.79
|01/09/18
|Sandown Park
|5/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.11
|22/08/18
|York
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.64
|31/07/18
|Goodwood
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|11.07
7. Angel Alexander (Tom Dascombe/Richard Kingscote)
Won the Ayr Gold Cup last season but 2020 has been a write-off so far, struggling in Dubai then well beaten in the Wokingham on return. Visor goes on and been done no favours with the draw.
Won the Ayr Gold Cup last season but 2020 has been a write-off so far, struggling in Dubai then well beaten in the Wokingham on return. Visor goes on and been done no favours with the draw.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|21/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|13.99
|07/03/20
|Meydan
|6/16
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|35.91
|20/02/20
|Meydan
|6/9
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|11.19
|06/02/20
|Meydan
|5/9
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.15
|29/10/19
|Maisons-Laffitte
|2/15
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|-
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|1/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|60
|31/08/19
|Chester
|3/11
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/sft
|9st 11lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|5.1
|04/08/19
|Chester
|8/10
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|4.96
|27/07/19
|Chester
|1/11
|Flat
|5f 15y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|3.25
|19/07/19
|Pontefract
|2/5
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Soft
|9st 8lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|3
|29/06/19
|Chester
|5/7
|Flat
|5f 15y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|6.61
|15/06/19
|Chester
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 15y
|Heavy
|8st 13lbs
|Jane Elliott
|2.28
|10/06/19
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Jane Elliott
|4.48
|08/05/19
|Chester
|8/10
|Flat
|5f 15y
|Soft
|8st 4lbs
|Jane Elliott
|5.2
|01/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|2/7
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Paddy Pilley
|3.59
|12/10/18
|York
|2/12
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|2.56
|28/09/18
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|9
8. Nahaarr (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)
Looks set to make up into a smart sprinter, landing a gamble with ease in 6f Newbury handicap under this rider a fortnight ago. Worthy favourite and leading claims up 7 lb.
Looks set to make up into a smart sprinter, landing a gamble with ease in 6f Newbury handicap under this rider a fortnight ago. Worthy favourite and leading claims up 7 lb.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Newbury
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.7
|20/06/20
|Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap
|3/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|4.27
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.31
|10/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Georgia Cox
|2.26
|05/07/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/4
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 13lbs
|Georgia Cox
|1.12
|28/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Georgia Cox
|1.67
|01/06/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Georgia Cox
|2.86
|04/05/19
|Doncaster
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Georgia Cox
|18.82
9. Mr Lupton (Richard Fahey/Connor Murtagh(3))
Won Group 2 sprint at the Curragh last year. Fair run behind Hey Jonesy in the Wokingham last month and handicapper has cut him some more slack in the meantime.
Won Group 2 sprint at the Curragh last year. Fair run behind Hey Jonesy in the Wokingham last month and handicapper has cut him some more slack in the meantime.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|12/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Connor Murtagh
|29.95
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|David Nolan
|9.5
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|20/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|S. P. Davis
|25
|24/08/19
|York
|9/9
|Flat
|7f
|Firm
|9st 9lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|69.79
|04/08/19
|Deauville
|10/15
|Flat
|6f 102y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Cristian Demuro
|-
|20/07/19
|Curragh
|6/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|G. P. Halpin
|27
|29/06/19
|Newcastle
|6/6
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|7.4
|25/05/19
|Curragh
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|7.09
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|2/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|4.66
|22/09/18
|Newbury
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 34y
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|3.76
|01/09/18
|Beverley
|7/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|7.62
|24/08/18
|York
|9/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 11lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|22.26
|03/08/18
|Goodwood
|4/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|40
|14/07/18
|York
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Jack Garritty
|6.62
|07/07/18
|Sandown Park
|7/10
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|9.11
|23/06/18
|Ascot Wokingham
|8/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|21.85
|26/05/18
|York
|1/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|21
|06/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|6/15
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|6.21
|24/03/18
|Doncaster
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Heavy
|9st 8lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|8.4
|14/10/17
|York
|8/20
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|9.06
|30/09/17
|Haydock Park
|4/17
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 9lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|25
10. Meraas (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning)
Has come a long way in a short space of time and posted a huge effort when winning the Scottish Stewards' Cup handicap at Hamilton a fortnight ago. Up 6 lb and more to come still.
Has come a long way in a short space of time and posted a huge effort when winning the Scottish Stewards' Cup handicap at Hamilton a fortnight ago. Up 6 lb and more to come still.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/07/20
|Hamilton Park
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Joe Fanning
|3.26
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|9/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Joe Fanning
|5.8
|15/06/20
|Pontefract
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Joe Fanning
|2.26
|02/06/20
|Kempton Park
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Joe Fanning
|11.5
|14/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|4
11. Silent Echo (Simon Hodgson/Harry Bentley)
Has returned in top form, winning 6f Newmarket handicap before a fine fifth in the Wokingham and then not seen to best effect behind Nahaarr and Watan at Newbury. Wouldn't dismiss in re-fitted hood.
Has returned in top form, winning 6f Newmarket handicap before a fine fifth in the Wokingham and then not seen to best effect behind Nahaarr and Watan at Newbury. Wouldn't dismiss in re-fitted hood.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Newbury
|4/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Nicola Currie
|13.55
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|5/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Marquand
|19.78
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.51
|08/01/20
|Kempton Park
|2/5
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Nicola Currie
|4.7
|04/12/19
|Kempton Park
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|9.26
|23/11/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/7
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|13.63
|31/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|9/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|51.22
|20/08/18
|Windsor
|2/15
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 10lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.81
|04/08/18
|Goodwood
|8/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Joe Fanning
|9.6
|23/06/18
|Ascot Wokingham
|5/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|31.73
|04/06/18
|Windsor
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.32
|14/05/18
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|H
|10st 3lbs
|Tom Marquand
|3.64
|11/05/18
|Ascot
|2/15
|Flat
|6f
|Firm
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Marquand
|30.96
|30/03/18
|Lingfield Park
|5/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Ben Robinson
|11
|23/02/18
|Lingfield Park
|6/14
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 8lbs
|Charles Bishop
|18.5
|06/10/17
|Ascot
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|H
|8st 6lbs
|Harry Bentley
|14.67
|19/08/17
|Newmarket (July)
|4/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|H
|8st 7lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|13.38
|14/07/17
|York
|6/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|3.15
|27/05/17
|Haydock Park
|1/5
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Firm
|9st 2lbs
|Harry Bentley
|13.98
|05/05/17
|Lingfield Park
|1/10
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|3.31
|06/06/16
|Windsor
|7/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|George Baker
|3.15
12. Aljady (Robert Cowell/Charles Bishop)
Has hit the ground running for new yard, winning 6f handicaps at Haydock and Windsor (made all). This plenty tougher up 5 lb but he's very much going the right way.
Has hit the ground running for new yard, winning 6f handicaps at Haydock and Windsor (made all). This plenty tougher up 5 lb but he's very much going the right way.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|1/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Charles Bishop
|6.42
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Firm
|9st 4lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|2.83
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.81
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|5/11
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 5lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|7.4
|31/08/19
|Chester
|7/11
|Flat
|7f 127y
|Gd/sft
|0
|8st 11lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|9.47
|31/07/19
|Goodwood
|10/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|S. P. Davis
|13.5
|15/06/19
|York
|15/20
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|11
|15/05/19
|York
|3/21
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|10.05
|05/10/18
|Ascot
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|7.5
|01/08/18
|Goodwood
|6/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|7.11
|04/07/18
|Thirsk
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|3.3
|23/06/18
|Redcar
|1/6
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Graham Lee
|4
|30/10/17
|Redcar
|1/14
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Adam McNamara
|11.19
13. Barbill (Mick Channon/John Egan)
Listed winner at 2 yrs. Gelded and made successful return in 6f Haydock handicap in June, staying on well from Kimifive. Back up 5 lb but dangerous to dismiss after that great comeback.
Listed winner at 2 yrs. Gelded and made successful return in 6f Haydock handicap in June, staying on well from Kimifive. Back up 5 lb but dangerous to dismiss after that great comeback.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Firm
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.37
|04/10/19
|Ascot
|8/10
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|0
|8st 12lbs
|John Egan
|12.5
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|21/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Nathan Evans
|38.79
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 13lbs
|Mark Zahra
|13.6
|20/07/19
|Newbury
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|19.73
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|5/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|John Egan
|43.23
|15/06/19
|York
|13/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|36
|08/06/19
|Maisons-Laffitte
|10/11
|Flat
|6f 102y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|John Egan
|-
|18/05/19
|Newbury
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|26.6
|13/04/19
|Chantilly
|6/8
|Flat
|5f 103y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|John Egan
|-
|20/02/19
|Newcastle
|4/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|John Egan
|2.91
|13/11/18
|Chantilly
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 103y
|Soft
|8st 12lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|-
|27/10/18
|Doncaster
|2/9
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|John Egan
|7.91
|12/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|John Egan
|20
|16/09/18
|Curragh
|1/18
|Flat
|6f 63y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|John Egan
|9.23
|27/08/18
|Ripon
|5/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|John Egan
|11.78
|15/08/18
|Deauville
|2/6
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|John Egan
|-
|01/08/18
|Goodwood
|6/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|John Egan
|40
|20/07/18
|Newbury
|4/5
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Charles Bishop
|9.6
|06/07/18
|Sandown Park
|4/7
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Charles Bishop
|6.26
|19/06/18
|Ascot Coventry
|17/23
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Charles Bishop
|109.43
14. Swindler (Ed Walker/Louis Steward)
Not knocked about on his return at Newmarket in the first week back and could be capable of better. Won 2 well-run 6f Ascot handicaps last season and big effort here wouldn't be a surprise.
Not knocked about on his return at Newmarket in the first week back and could be capable of better. Won 2 well-run 6f Ascot handicaps last season and big effort here wouldn't be a surprise.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|4.02
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Louis Steward
|4.88
|27/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Liam Keniry
|3.58
|12/07/19
|Ascot
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Liam Keniry
|3.5
|10/10/18
|Nottingham
|3/10
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|2.29
|18/09/18
|Yarmouth
|2/7
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|2.83
|20/08/18
|Windsor
|2/16
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Liam Keniry
|18.99
15. Chairmanoftheboard (Mick Channon/Rob Hornby)
Always been well regarded (impressive C&D-winner on debut) and has found his niche as a sprinter this term, readily landing 6f Newmarket handicap 3 weeks ago. Respected up 6 lb.
Always been well regarded (impressive C&D-winner on debut) and has found his niche as a sprinter this term, readily landing 6f Newmarket handicap 3 weeks ago. Respected up 6 lb.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|9.4
|28/06/20
|Windsor
|4/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Rob Hornby
|3.3
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Rob Hornby
|4.55
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|8.09
|06/03/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/7
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Charles Bishop
|5.64
|28/10/19
|Kempton Park
|4/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|16.5
|16/10/19
|Kempton Park
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|60.36
|18/09/19
|Yarmouth
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|25
|15/05/19
|York
|17/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|68.21
|20/04/19
|Kempton Park
|6/7
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|46
|12/04/19
|Newbury
|10/14
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|18
|06/03/19
|Kempton Park
|4/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|14.95
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|6/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Charles Bishop
|2.47
|14/10/18
|Goodwood
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Charles Bishop
|2.18
16. Stone Of Destiny (Andrew Balding/Silvestre De Sousa)
Won 5f Ascot handicap last summer having run well from a poor draw in this the week before. Good sixth in the Wokingham this term but has run poorly either side of that effort. Others preferred.
Won 5f Ascot handicap last summer having run well from a poor draw in this the week before. Good sixth in the Wokingham this term but has run poorly either side of that effort. Others preferred.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Ascot
|13/18
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Rob Hornby
|8.1
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|6/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|41.02
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|5.8
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|18/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|78.15
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|8/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Rob Hornby
|30.89
|21/08/19
|York
|19/22
|Flat
|5f 89y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|18
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|1/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Filip Minarik
|6.95
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|8/27
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|50
|13/07/19
|Ascot
|6/19
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|15.46
|22/06/19
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|13/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|32.45
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|8/14
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|10.01
|19/04/19
|Lingfield Park
|10/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|50.58
|23/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|7/10
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|9st 13lbs
|James Doyle
|4.05
|23/02/19
|Doha (Qatar)
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|-
|02/02/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|21.75
|22/01/19
|Newcastle
|3/7
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|5.13
|25/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|6/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|38.15
|03/08/18
|Goodwood
|7/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|90.45
|14/07/18
|York
|7/8
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|David Probert
|4.24
|22/06/18
|Ascot Commonwealth Cup
|4/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|364.59
|19/05/18
|Newbury
|7/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|27
17. Louie De Palma (Clive Cox/Hector Crouch)
Won 6f Ascot handicap last season and ran well in the Wokingham consolation there on his return. Not so good behind Aljady at Windsor since but was a good second in the Richmond here as a 2-y-o.
Won 6f Ascot handicap last season and ran well in the Wokingham consolation there on his return. Not so good behind Aljady at Windsor since but was a good second in the Richmond here as a 2-y-o.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|7/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|5.1
|20/06/20
|Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap
|4/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Adam Kirby
|31.79
|12/10/19
|York
|4/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Hector Crouch
|15.5
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|6/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Hector Crouch
|26.82
|12/07/19
|Ascot
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|10st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|8.38
|24/06/19
|Windsor
|3/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|10st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.9
|08/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|10.83
|10/05/19
|Ascot
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|7.8
|31/03/19
|Doncaster
|5/17
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|7.73
|27/10/18
|Kempton Park
|10/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 4lbs
|Amelia Glass
|11.2
|03/10/18
|Salisbury
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|6.4
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|10/23
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|David Probert
|76.22
|20/08/18
|Windsor
|12/15
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|11.52
|28/07/18
|Ascot
|27/27
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|David Probert
|70
|04/06/18
|Windsor
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.7
|12/05/18
|Ascot
|18/27
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Hector Crouch
|14.18
|31/07/14
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|29
|11/07/14
|Ascot
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Tate
|3.15
|23/06/14
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Tate
|4.37
18. Lexington Dash (Richard Hannon/Thore Hammer Hansen(3))
Has returned an improved model this year, winning a couple of 6f Newmarket events before a cracking effort when not seen to best effect in good 3-y-o handicap on the July Course. Can progress further.
Has returned an improved model this year, winning a couple of 6f Newmarket events before a cracking effort when not seen to best effect in good 3-y-o handicap on the July Course. Can progress further.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|4/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|9.85
|28/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/4
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|4.27
|20/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|2.92
|18/01/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/9
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Ben Curtis
|1.85
|09/12/19
|Newcastle
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|2.23
|23/11/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|10.5
19. Kimifive (Joseph Tuite/Cieren Fallon(3))
Lurking on a good mark and feeling is he has a big handicap in him, again catching the eye in the Bunbury Cup 3 weeks ago. Drop back to 6f fine and a course winner, so considered under Cieren Fallon.
Lurking on a good mark and feeling is he has a big handicap in him, again catching the eye in the Bunbury Cup 3 weeks ago. Drop back to 6f fine and a course winner, so considered under Cieren Fallon.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|6/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|25.6
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Firm
|9st 3lbs
|James Doyle
|8.05
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|6/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|13.5
|22/01/20
|Kempton Park
|5/5
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Charles Bishop
|5.26
|09/10/19
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|26
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|7/16
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 5lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|21
|24/08/19
|Goodwood
|6/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Harry Bentley
|6.64
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|10/27
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Shane Kelly
|48.95
|27/07/19
|Ascot
|10/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|William Cox
|65
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|2/7
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|David Egan
|7.17
|27/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|6/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|6.8
|24/05/19
|Curragh
|7/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.43
|11/05/19
|Ascot
|7/26
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|Shane Kelly
|19.7
|04/05/19
|Goodwood
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Shane Kelly
|33.69
|16/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|12/15
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|14
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|19/23
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 4lbs
|Edward Greatrex
|20
|08/09/18
|Ascot
|6/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Nicola Currie
|8.9
|20/08/18
|Windsor
|4/15
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Nicola Currie
|9
|28/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|2/4
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 6lbs
|Nicola Currie
|3.72
|12/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|6/20
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Nicola Currie
|47.05
|01/07/18
|Windsor
|1/4
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Nicola Currie
|2.72
20. Open Wide (Amanda Perrett/Pat Dobbs)
Ran a screamer in second in this off 3 lb higher last year, coming from a long way back having met trouble at a key stage. Not so good yet this term but no surprise to see a revival now.
Ran a screamer in second in this off 3 lb higher last year, coming from a long way back having met trouble at a key stage. Not so good yet this term but no surprise to see a revival now.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|8/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Ryan Moore
|9.1
|14/06/20
|Goodwood
|5/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|6.85
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|10/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|16
|14/09/19
|Doncaster
|8/22
|Flat
|5f 143y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|14.02
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|3/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Scott McCullagh
|8.4
|23/08/19
|Goodwood
|4/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|3.26
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/27
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|8st 12lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|22
|29/07/19
|Windsor
|2/16
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 8lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|15.91
|13/07/19
|Ascot
|2/19
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Charles Bishop
|21
|24/06/19
|Windsor
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 11lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|8.4
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|10/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|O
|8st 7lbs
|Harry Bentley
|39.22
|16/05/19
|York
|7/21
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|O
|8st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|16
|04/05/19
|Goodwood
|5/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|O
|9st 6lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|10.24
|18/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.4
|15/09/18
|Doncaster
|15/21
|Flat
|5f 143y
|Good
|D
|8st 12lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|17.4
|08/09/18
|Ascot
|2/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.6
|20/08/18
|Windsor
|3/15
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|9.8
|04/08/18
|Goodwood
|13/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Hayley Turner
|120
|23/07/18
|Windsor
|3/5
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 12lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.77
|14/07/18
|Ascot
|14/20
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|V
|8st 12lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|21.61
|06/07/18
|Sandown Park
|3/7
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 12lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.75
21. Venturous (David Barron/Kieran O'Neill)
Went down narrowly in the consolation race last year and has improved further in 2020, a poor run at Ascot (has misfired all 3 starts there) last time excused. Could go well at big odds.
Went down narrowly in the consolation race last year and has improved further in 2020, a poor run at Ascot (has misfired all 3 starts there) last time excused. Could go well at big odds.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Ascot
|15/18
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|32.64
|27/06/20
|Newcastle
|2/12
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|8st 8lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|6.83
|24/06/20
|Haydock Park
|2/13
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Curtis
|14.9
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Harry Bentley
|16.94
|17/01/20
|Newcastle
|1/6
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|5.05
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|10/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Robbie Downey
|17.3
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|7/24
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|R. P. Downey
|27
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/23
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Harry Bentley
|20.02
|27/07/19
|Chester
|9/11
|Flat
|5f 15y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|David Probert
|40
|08/07/19
|Ayr
|3/7
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Robbie Downey
|6.02
|27/06/19
|Curragh
|8/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 7lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|14.33
|08/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|8/10
|Flat
|5f
|Std/slow
|8st 10lbs
|Robbie Downey
|23.8
|20/05/19
|Redcar
|1/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Robbie Downey
|12
|06/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 8lbs
|Sean Levey
|5.42
|26/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Sean Levey
|20
|01/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|6/12
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Robert Winston
|7.2
|09/10/18
|Newcastle
|10/13
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|B
|9st 3lbs
|Ben Curtis
|12.88
|15/09/18
|Chester
|8/12
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|11
|08/09/18
|Thirsk
|10/16
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Clifford Lee
|7.48
|01/09/18
|Chester
|4/10
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 5lbs
|John Egan
|29
|22/08/18
|Carlisle
|4/13
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Curtis
|7.43
22. Teruntum Star (David C. Griffiths/Jimmy Quinn)
Bagged another couple of sprint handicaps last year and took a step back in the right direction at York last week, shaping like a horse finding its form. Wouldn't dismiss from stall 2.
Bagged another couple of sprint handicaps last year and took a step back in the right direction at York last week, shaping like a horse finding its form. Wouldn't dismiss from stall 2.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/07/20
|York
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|95.34
|16/07/20
|Hamilton Park
|7/9
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Good
|0
|9st 9lbs
|David Allan
|96.51
|20/06/20
|Ascot Wokingham Stakes
|22/22
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|183.46
|14/06/20
|Doncaster
|11/12
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Good
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|44.72
|25/10/19
|Newbury
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|19.79
|19/10/19
|Catterick Bridge
|5/14
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|34
|05/10/19
|Ascot
|3/17
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|David Allan
|148.67
|14/09/19
|Doncaster
|22/22
|Flat
|5f 143y
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Phil Dennis
|225.69
|05/08/19
|Ripon
|7/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 12lbs
|Kevin Stott
|11.18
|19/07/19
|Hamilton Park
|13/13
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Soft
|V
|9st 3lbs
|Dylan Hogan
|55
|08/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|11/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 10lbs
|Kevin Stott
|29
|27/04/19
|Ripon
|14/15
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Kevin Stott
|10.14
|17/04/19
|Beverley
|1/6
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|6.7
|18/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/6
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|7.69
|03/01/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/7
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|8.2
|04/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|3/9
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|V
|8st 13lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|11.05
|07/11/18
|Nottingham
|2/7
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|7.25
|26/10/18
|Doncaster
|12/14
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|7.52
|13/10/18
|York
|4/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|V
|9st 2lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|9.31
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|8/25
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Kevin Stott
|32
|18/08/18
|Ripon
|20/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|16.2
23. Brian The Snail (Richard Fahey/Megan Nicholls(3))
Successful return in 6f Newcastle handicap and fair effort at Ripon 8 days ago. Inconsistent, but the type to pop up with a huge run in a race like this. Drawn highest of all.
Successful return in 6f Newcastle handicap and fair effort at Ripon 8 days ago. Inconsistent, but the type to pop up with a huge run in a race like this. Drawn highest of all.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/07/20
|Ripon
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|10.5
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|8.06
|31/08/19
|Chester
|10/11
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|S. P. Davis
|10.4
|27/08/19
|Ripon
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|7.98
|17/08/19
|Ripon
|13/19
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|14.46
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|15/23
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|31.78
|27/07/19
|York
|12/15
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|8st 9lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|32
|13/07/19
|Ascot
|5/19
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|37.76
|29/06/19
|Newcastle
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|15.5
|13/06/19
|Nottingham
|6/9
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Heavy
|9st 12lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|8.39
|31/05/19
|Doncaster
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|2.28
|18/05/19
|Thirsk
|5/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Connor Murtagh
|11.93
|10/05/19
|Chester
|11/12
|Flat
|7f 127y
|Soft
|8st 8lbs
|S. P. Davis
|27
|20/04/19
|Musselburgh
|6/10
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|9.8
|30/03/19
|Doncaster
|12/16
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|S. P. Davis
|25
|16/10/18
|Leicester
|4/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|7.37
|13/10/18
|York
|8/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|20
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|9/25
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Jack Garritty
|40.55
|01/09/18
|Chelmsford City
|10/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Connor Beasley
|140
|18/08/18
|Ripon
|18/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|57.07
|28/07/18
|Ascot
|23/27
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|55
24. Atalanta's Boy (David Menuisier/Thomas Geatrex(3))
Two from 2 in C&D handicaps and has returned in good heart, winning at Chelmsford then chinned on the line at Windsor. This is the toughest task he's faced but his course form will count for plenty.
Two from 2 in C&D handicaps and has returned in good heart, winning at Chelmsford then chinned on the line at Windsor. This is the toughest task he's faced but his course form will count for plenty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/06/20
|Windsor
|2/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 5lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|5.54
|08/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|7.6
|25/10/19
|Newbury
|9/14
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|H
|8st 12lbs
|Jason Watson
|4.98
|25/09/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|H
|9st 1lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|4.7
|15/08/19
|Chepstow
|6/7
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Gd/sft
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|2.79
|25/07/19
|Doncaster
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Firm
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|3.5
|23/05/19
|Goodwood
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|4.8
|26/04/19
|Doncaster
|6/14
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|H
|9st 4lbs
|Pierre-Louis Jamin
|7.6
|08/04/19
|Redcar
|4/13
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|H
|10st 0lbs
|Pierre-Louis Jamin
|34
|13/09/18
|Ffos Las
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 80y
|Gd/sft
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Fran Berry
|13.24
|17/04/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|9/13
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Luke Morris
|446.24
25. Wedding Date (Richard Hannon/Theodore Ladd(3))
Dual winner last summer and at the top of her game at present, runner-up in 6f handicaps (behind Chairmanoftheboard at Windsor) before catching the eye in good Ascot event 3 weeks ago. Interesting.
Dual winner last summer and at the top of her game at present, runner-up in 6f handicaps (behind Chairmanoftheboard at Windsor) before catching the eye in good Ascot event 3 weeks ago. Interesting.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Ascot
|6/18
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|22.72
|26/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|9.18
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|2/10
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|24.62
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|19.28
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|10/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|15.05
|24/08/19
|York
|6/19
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|8st 6lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|16.88
|26/07/19
|Ascot
|3/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 7lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|31.17
|16/07/19
|Bath
|3/5
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Firm
|9st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.25
|08/07/19
|Windsor
|3/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|3.65
|22/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|7
|15/06/19
|York
|11/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 6lbs
|Clifford Lee
|53.9
|25/05/19
|Chester
|6/9
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|7.32
|17/05/19
|York
|1/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Clifford Lee
|29.01
|27/04/19
|Ripon
|5/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|6.23
|21/01/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/8
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|11.5
|05/01/19
|Kempton Park
|4/5
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|5.1
|19/11/18
|Kempton Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Clifford Lee
|5.3
|30/10/18
|Catterick Bridge
|2/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Clifford Lee
|10.2
|06/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|14/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|16.69
|02/07/18
|Pontefract
|3/4
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.6
|09/06/18
|Beverley
|6/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|5.09
26. Concierge (Michael Attwater/Martin Dwyer)
Won 6f Wolverhampton handicap in February. Got bogged down in the mud at Haydock (7f) last month and has moved yards again in the meantime. Others preferred.
Won 6f Wolverhampton handicap in February. Got bogged down in the mud at Haydock (7f) last month and has moved yards again in the meantime. Others preferred.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Haydock Park
|5/9
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Marquand
|9.55
|27/06/20
|Newcastle
|5/13
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Thomas Greatrex
|20.53
|07/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|7/8
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|5
|24/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|8st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|2.68
|19/02/20
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|David Probert
|12.5
|18/01/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|13.47
|08/01/20
|Newcastle
|3/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|18
|31/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|9/11
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Curtis
|19.1
|28/10/19
|Kempton Park
|9/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|V
|8st 12lbs
|Harry Bentley
|22
|14/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|5/8
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|11
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|3/15
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 5lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|25.66
|23/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|7/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Hayley Turner
|10.69
|16/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/7
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|6.2
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|5/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Harry Bentley
|32.47
|12/07/19
|Ascot
|5/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Harry Bentley
|25
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|10/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|18.39
|19/04/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/12
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|William Buick
|10.36
|23/02/19
|Doha (Qatar)
|8/14
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|-
|21/12/18
|Doha (Qatar)
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|-
|23/10/18
|Newcastle
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.8
|12/10/18
|York
|5/13
|Flat
|5f 89y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Jason Watson
|8.2
27. George Bowen (Richard Fahey/Paddy Mathers)
Not won for a while but pushed Summerghand close when back to form at Pontefract early last month. Completely blew the start at York last week, though. Fifth in this in 2018.
Not won for a while but pushed Summerghand close when back to form at Pontefract early last month. Completely blew the start at York last week, though. Fifth in this in 2018.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/07/20
|York
|12/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Barry McHugh
|9.69
|07/07/20
|Pontefract
|2/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|V
|8st 2lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|11
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 2lbs
|David Nolan
|11.83
|12/10/19
|York
|22/22
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|V
|8st 12lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|116.52
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|19/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|8st 10lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|70
|17/08/19
|Ripon
|11/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|44.28
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|21/27
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 5lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|100
|19/07/19
|Hamilton Park
|9/13
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Soft
|V
|9st 9lbs
|S. P. Davis
|33
|29/06/19
|York
|7/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 10lbs
|Russell Harris
|18.5
|16/06/19
|Salisbury
|6/6
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|V
|9st 5lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|7.73
|15/05/19
|York
|8/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 8lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|28
|19/04/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|V
|9st 5lbs
|David Nolan
|21
|30/03/19
|Kempton Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|8.27
|23/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|8/10
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|V
|9st 12lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|8.8
|09/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std
|V
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|10.5
|13/10/18
|York
|13/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oakley Brown
|19.38
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|9/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 5lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|68.87
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|12/25
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|34
|04/08/18
|Goodwood
|5/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 6lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|16.57
|20/07/18
|Hamilton Park
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 10lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|6.13
|23/06/18
|Ascot Wokingham
|6/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Sebastian Woods
|28.22
28. I Am A Dreamer (Paul Midgley/David Egan)
Right back on song on only second run for new yard when landing 6f Ripon handicap in June. Not disgraced in tougher race at Ascot 3 weeks ago but this even harder if anything.
Right back on song on only second run for new yard when landing 6f Ripon handicap in June. Not disgraced in tougher race at Ascot 3 weeks ago but this even harder if anything.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Ascot
|7/18
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Joe Fanning
|96
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|28
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|12/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Joe Fanning
|91.75
|14/09/19
|Lingfield Park
|7/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 6lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|13.72
|02/09/19
|Chepstow
|7/7
|Flat
|7f 16y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 8lbs
|Franny Norton
|15.87
|24/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Connor Beasley
|6
|12/08/19
|Catterick Bridge
|1/5
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Soft
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Vincent C. Y. Ho
|7.6
|08/08/19
|Sandown Park
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7
|27/07/19
|York
|9/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|12.5
|22/07/19
|Beverley
|4/9
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Joe Fanning
|10.58
|12/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|13/13
|Flat
|7f
|Firm
|9st 2lbs
|Joe Fanning
|17.63
|06/07/19
|Carlisle
|1/5
|Flat
|6f 195y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|2.49
|28/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|8.2
|01/06/19
|Musselburgh
|6/9
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Soft
|8st 11lbs
|Jason Hart
|17.5
|15/05/19
|York
|4/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|75
|25/04/19
|Beverley
|7/7
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Joe Fanning
|14.11
|13/10/18
|York
|6/7
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Franny Norton
|13.24
|08/09/18
|Kempton Park
|4/7
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 6lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|15.46
|22/08/18
|York
|15/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|36
|03/08/18
|Goodwood
|10/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|32.07
|13/07/18
|Ascot
|5/5
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|5.7
Second in the Wokingham before getting head back in front in small-field Pontefract handicap. Not so good in the Hackwood latest and on a career-high mark for handicaps now. First-time cheekpieces on.