St Leger: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

St Leger Stakes

15:35 Doncaster, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Fernando Vichi (Donnacha O'Brien/ Oisin Murphy)

Won a Leopardstown listed race before finishing ninth of 11 to Hurricane Lane in the Irish Derby (50/1) at the Curragh. Was a good second to Interpretation back in listed grade at Leopardstown last time but this is a very tough ask.

2. High Definition (Aidan O'Brien/ Frankie Dettori)

Looked a top-class prospect as a two-year-old but was well beaten in the Irish Derby and was a disappointing sixth in the Great Voltigeur at York where he looked ungainly under pressure. Has been supplemented for this and cheekpieces are tried now.

3. Hurricane Lane (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

High-class colt who made it five from six with a six-length win in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp. Earlier took the Irish Derby at the Curragh and his only defeat came when third in the Derby. Will stay this trip and is the one to beat.

No. 3 (4) Hurricane Lane (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

4. Interpretation (Aidan O'Brien/ Hollie Doyle)

Improving son of Galileo who made it three from three this summer when making all in a mile-and-three-quarter listed race at Leopardstown. Has more to come but this is a different ball game.

5. Mojo Star (Richard Hannon/ Rossa Ryan)

Excellent runner-up in the Derby at Epsom before finishing fifth in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh when hampered two furlongs out. Made the most of a simple task when opening his account in a Newbury maiden last time but is no forlorn hope here.

6. Ottoman Emperor (Johnny Murtagh/ Ben Coen)

Has made rapid strides and completed a four-timer in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, winning by half a length from Sir Lucan. More still to find but he's a genuine sort who will have no problems staying this longer trip.

No. 6 (8) Ottoman Emperor (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 12 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

7. Scope (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Without a win in 2021, but he showed improved form when fifth in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York. This longer trip promises to be to his benefit but he has plenty to find on form.

8. Sir Lucan (Aidan O'Brien/ James Doyle)

Landed a listed race at Navan in May and took his form up a notch when in the frame in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood and the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York (wore cheekpieces). Has more to offer as his stamina is drawn out.

9. The Mediterranean (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Has shown steady progress in defeat since winning his maiden, finishing fourth in first-time cheekpieces in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and then runner-up in the Great Voltigeur. Is a lively outsider with the step up in trip sure to suit.

No. 9 (1) The Mediterranean (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

10. Youth Spirit (Andrew Balding/ Tom Marquand)

Chester Vase winner who produced good efforts to make the frame in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood and the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York. He has bit to find on form but this stamina test should suit.

