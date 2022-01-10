- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Callum Shepherd
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 83
Southwell Racing Tips: Totally Charming can complete the hat-trick
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Tuesday.
"This will be a quick turnaround, but it goes without saying that Totally Charming is potentially very well-in under a 5 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form."
NAP: Totally Charming can take another step up
Totally Charming - 17:50 Southwell
Totally Charming was formerly trained by Denis Quinn, for whom he showed improved form when making a successful all-weather debut at Wolverhampton in July, readily asserting in the final furlong to win by two and a quarter lengths. He changed hands after that run and was gelded before following up on his first start for George Boughey at Kempton on Saturday. That was a useful performance as he made a mockery of an opening BHA mark of 78, quickening clear late on under hands-and-heels riding to win by three and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. This will be a quick turnaround, but it goes without saying that Totally Charming is potentially very well-in under a 5 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.
NEXT BEST: Stick with thriving Fearless Angel
Fearless Angel - 19:20 Southwell
Fearless Angel has shown fairly useful form in three starts to date, recording victories either side of a good fifth in a listed contest at Newbury in August. She didn't need to improve after four months off to resume winning ways in a novice event at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day, getting the job done in straightforward fashion as she came through in the final 100 yards to land the spoils by two lengths. Fearless Angel now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 91. After all, it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her yet and the step up to six furlongs shouldn't be an issue given her strength at the finish last time.
EACH-WAY: Mutarabby must be of interest
Mutarabby could be worth siding with in the weakest race he has contested since joining the John Butler yard. Now 3 lb lower in the weights than when filling the runner-up spot at Kempton in September, he has arguably fared better in three subsequent outings than his form figures would suggest, not being seen to best effect for the second start running when fourth at Kempton last time. That race was run at just a modest gallop and Mutarabby had little chance of getting involved from off the pace. He shaped as if still in good form and today could be the day for him to end his long losing run with Harry Burns, who is decent value for his 5 lb claim, taking over in the saddle.
