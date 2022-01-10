Southwell Racing Tips: Totally Charming can complete the hat-trick

NAP: Totally Charming can take another step up

Totally Charming - 17:50 Southwell

Totally Charming was formerly trained by Denis Quinn, for whom he showed improved form when making a successful all-weather debut at Wolverhampton in July, readily asserting in the final furlong to win by two and a quarter lengths. He changed hands after that run and was gelded before following up on his first start for George Boughey at Kempton on Saturday. That was a useful performance as he made a mockery of an opening BHA mark of 78, quickening clear late on under hands-and-heels riding to win by three and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand. This will be a quick turnaround, but it goes without saying that Totally Charming is potentially very well-in under a 5 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.

No. 1 (3) Totally Charming SBK 4/5 EXC 1.82 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST: Stick with thriving Fearless Angel

Fearless Angel - 19:20 Southwell

Fearless Angel has shown fairly useful form in three starts to date, recording victories either side of a good fifth in a listed contest at Newbury in August. She didn't need to improve after four months off to resume winning ways in a novice event at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day, getting the job done in straightforward fashion as she came through in the final 100 yards to land the spoils by two lengths. Fearless Angel now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 91. After all, it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her yet and the step up to six furlongs shouldn't be an issue given her strength at the finish last time.

No. 1 (6) Fearless Angel (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 91

EACH-WAY: Mutarabby must be of interest

Mutarabby - 16:50 Southwell

Mutarabby could be worth siding with in the weakest race he has contested since joining the John Butler yard. Now 3 lb lower in the weights than when filling the runner-up spot at Kempton in September, he has arguably fared better in three subsequent outings than his form figures would suggest, not being seen to best effect for the second start running when fourth at Kempton last time. That race was run at just a modest gallop and Mutarabby had little chance of getting involved from off the pace. He shaped as if still in good form and today could be the day for him to end his long losing run with Harry Burns, who is decent value for his 5 lb claim, taking over in the saddle.